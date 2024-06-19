Colorado hosting top in-state prospect Camden Jensen on recruiting visit

Four-star tight end Camden Jensen, the state of Colorado’s top-ranked 2026 prospect, announced he’ll visit Boulder on Thursday to kick off a massive recruiting weekend for CU Buffs football.

In addition to Jensen, the Buffs are set to host several highly ranked 2025 prospects this weekend, including five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden and four-star wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. Class of 2025 Colorado commits tight end Corbin Laisure and linebacker Mantrez Walker are also expected.

Jensen’s visit will be considered unofficial, according to BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger.

At Heritage High School in Littleton, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Jensen caught 19 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns during his sophomore season last year, per MaxPreps.

The 247Sports composite ranks Jensen as the No. 10 TE in his class and the No. 239 prospect nationally.

