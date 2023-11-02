Advertisement

Colorado hosting star-studded group of recruits for Oregon State game

Jack Carlough
Yet another impressive group of recruits will be visiting Boulder this weekend for Colorado’s homecoming game against Oregon State.

So far, head coach Deion Sanders has had great success converting visitors to commits, and if he can land even a couple of this weekend’s prospects, it’ll be a huge win. However, there is one visitor, in particular, who stands out among the rest at a vital position group for the Buffs.

As of this writing, Colorado’s 2024 class has 10 commits and is ranked No. 63 overall by 247Sports.

Check out some of the most notable recruits who will be at CU this weekend:

Five-star OT Jordan Seaton

Four-star DL Nasir Johnson (Florida commit)

  • Class of 2024

  • No. 27 DL (247Sports Composite)

  • 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

  • Dublin, Georgia

Four-star DE KingJoseph Edwards

  • Class of 2024

  • No. 27 edge (247Sports Composite)

  • 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

  • Hoschton, Georgia

Four-star WR LaMason Waller

  • Class of 2025

  • No. 29 WR (247Sports Composite)

  • 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

  • Hesperia, California

Four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller

  • Class of 2024

  • No. 14 WR (247Sports Composite)

  • 6-foot, 190 pounds

  • Decommitted from Texas A&M on Oct. 17

  • Silsbee, Texas

Four-star LB Elijah Melendez

Three-star IOL Talan Chandler (Colorado commit)

  • Class of 2024

  • No. 76 IOL (247Sports Composite)

  • 6-foot-3, 290 pounds

  • Nevada, Missouri

Three-star edge Jordan Ochoa

  • Class of 2024

  • No. 117 edge (247Sports Composite)

  • 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

  • Castle Rock, Colorado

Edge Jermaine Amaya

  • Class of 2024

  • Not yet ranked

  • 6-foot, 190 pounds

  • Centennial, Colorado

Wide receiver Landon Wolny

  • Class of 2027

  • Not yet ranked

  • 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

  • Naples, Florida

