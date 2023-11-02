Colorado hosting star-studded group of recruits for Oregon State game
Yet another impressive group of recruits will be visiting Boulder this weekend for Colorado’s homecoming game against Oregon State.
So far, head coach Deion Sanders has had great success converting visitors to commits, and if he can land even a couple of this weekend’s prospects, it’ll be a huge win. However, there is one visitor, in particular, who stands out among the rest at a vital position group for the Buffs.
As of this writing, Colorado’s 2024 class has 10 commits and is ranked No. 63 overall by 247Sports.
Check out some of the most notable recruits who will be at CU this weekend:
Five-star OT Jordan Seaton
BREAKING: 5⭐️ OT Jordan Seaton is returning to Boulder this weekend for a visit to Colorado‼️
Seaton tells me this will be an official visit 🦬
Seaton is the No. 1 rated OT in the country 📈
— Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) October 31, 2023
Class of 2024
No. 1 ranked OT (247Sports Composite)
6-foot-5, 287 pounds
Bradenton, Florida
MORE: Top-ranked 2024 OT Jordan Seaton to visit Colorado for Oregon State game
Four-star DL Nasir Johnson (Florida commit)
Florida Gator commitment is taking a trip to Boulder, Colorado this weekend 👀
— Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) October 31, 2023
Class of 2024
No. 27 DL (247Sports Composite)
6-foot-4, 300 pounds
Dublin, Georgia
Four-star DE KingJoseph Edwards
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 30, 2023
Class of 2024
No. 27 edge (247Sports Composite)
6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Hoschton, Georgia
Four-star WR LaMason Waller
— LaMason Waller lll (@LamasonW) October 30, 2023
Class of 2025
No. 29 WR (247Sports Composite)
6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Hesperia, California
Four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller
Colorado will host some of the nation's top recruits this weekend, including 5-star OT Jordan Seaton for the second time this season🦬
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 2, 2023
Class of 2024
No. 14 WR (247Sports Composite)
6-foot, 190 pounds
Decommitted from Texas A&M on Oct. 17
Silsbee, Texas
Four-star LB Elijah Melendez
I will be visiting Colorado this week!!🦬🦬 (hometown hero?) @CoachHartCU @DeionSanders @CoachKellyBuffs @CoachCGrundy @CUFBRecruit @CoachBox6 @CoachBradLennox @CoachFrancis15
— Elijah melendez (@Babyman3J) October 30, 2023
Class of 2025
No. 21 LB (247Sports Composite)
6-foot-1, 225 pounds
Kissimmee, Florida
Three-star IOL Talan Chandler (Colorado commit)
— Talan Chandler (@ChandlerTalan) November 1, 2023
Class of 2024
No. 76 IOL (247Sports Composite)
6-foot-3, 290 pounds
Nevada, Missouri
Three-star edge Jordan Ochoa
— 3⭐️ EDGE Jordan Ochoa (@Passrush4L) November 1, 2023
Class of 2024
No. 117 edge (247Sports Composite)
6-foot-4, 220 pounds
Castle Rock, Colorado
Edge Jermaine Amaya
— JERMAINE (@JermaineAmaya) November 1, 2023
Class of 2024
Not yet ranked
6-foot, 190 pounds
Centennial, Colorado
Wide receiver Landon Wolny
— Landon Wolny (@landonwolny_80) November 1, 2023
Class of 2027
Not yet ranked
6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Naples, Florida
