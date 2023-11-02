Colorado hosting star-studded group of recruits for Oregon State game

Yet another impressive group of recruits will be visiting Boulder this weekend for Colorado’s homecoming game against Oregon State.

So far, head coach Deion Sanders has had great success converting visitors to commits, and if he can land even a couple of this weekend’s prospects, it’ll be a huge win. However, there is one visitor, in particular, who stands out among the rest at a vital position group for the Buffs.

As of this writing, Colorado’s 2024 class has 10 commits and is ranked No. 63 overall by 247Sports.

Check out some of the most notable recruits who will be at CU this weekend:

Five-star OT Jordan Seaton

BREAKING: 5⭐️ OT Jordan Seaton is returning to Boulder this weekend for a visit to Colorado‼️ Seaton tells me this will be an official visit 🦬 Seaton is the No. 1 rated OT in the country 📈 More: https://t.co/YLfEweelGL pic.twitter.com/NUdQ5lvmrH — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) October 31, 2023

Class of 2024

No. 1 ranked OT (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-5, 287 pounds

Bradenton, Florida

Top-ranked 2024 OT Jordan Seaton to visit Colorado for Oregon State game

Four-star DL Nasir Johnson (Florida commit)

Florida Gator commitment is taking a trip to Boulder, Colorado this weekend 👀 More: https://t.co/Oluu5sL3rh pic.twitter.com/9G8XmUWXyv — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) October 31, 2023

Class of 2024

No. 27 DL (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-4, 300 pounds

Dublin, Georgia

Four-star DE KingJoseph Edwards

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star edge KingJoseph Edwards excited for his #Colorado visit this weekend. https://t.co/fW4iw9bhNt — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 30, 2023

Class of 2024

No. 27 edge (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Hoschton, Georgia

Four-star WR LaMason Waller

I’ll be in boulder this weekend. pic.twitter.com/yE5X5cCj00 — LaMason Waller lll (@LamasonW) October 30, 2023

Class of 2025

No. 29 WR (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Hesperia, California

Four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller

Colorado will host some of the nation's top recruits this weekend, including 5-star OT Jordan Seaton for the second time this season🦬 Read: https://t.co/3nnwCCXYkP pic.twitter.com/RnJXUtRsUZ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 2, 2023

Class of 2024

No. 14 WR (247Sports Composite)

6-foot, 190 pounds

Decommitted from Texas A&M on Oct. 17

Silsbee, Texas

Four-star LB Elijah Melendez

Class of 2025

No. 21 LB (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-1, 225 pounds

Kissimmee, Florida

Elijah Melendez visiting Boulder for homecoming game

Three-star IOL Talan Chandler (Colorado commit)

CU this weekend 🦬🦬🦬📍 @CUBuffsFootball — Talan Chandler (@ChandlerTalan) November 1, 2023

Class of 2024

No. 76 IOL (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-3, 290 pounds

Nevada, Missouri

Three-star edge Jordan Ochoa

Class of 2024

No. 117 edge (247Sports Composite)

6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Castle Rock, Colorado

Edge Jermaine Amaya

Class of 2024

Not yet ranked

6-foot, 190 pounds

Centennial, Colorado

Wide receiver Landon Wolny

Class of 2027

Not yet ranked

6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Naples, Florida

