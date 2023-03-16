Colorado hosting highly-recruited 4-star RB Stacy Gage for spring game

We will get our first glimpse of Deion Sanders’ new-look Colorado team at their spring game on April 22, which will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Naturally, several important potential recruits will be visiting Boulder for the event. That list includes St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) four-star running back Stacy Gage, who announced he was coming last week on his Twitter page.

Colorado’s class of 2024 has five commits so far, but none of them are running backs, so picking up Gage would fill a need. He’s also one of the best at his position in the recruiting cycle. According to the composite rankings, he is No. 10 among running backs and No. 23 overall in Florida.

We know the Buffaloes are at least in the running. At the end of an impressive 2022 season, Gage included Colorado among his top eight schools. He has a ton of other suitors, though, as almost 50 other programs have made offers.

At the moment, On3’s prediction model has Florida (20.7%), Ohio State (18.2%), Oklahoma (15.6%) and Florida State (9.8%) as the top contenders.

