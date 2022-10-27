Colorado hosting four-star recruit Jojo Solis for Arizona State game

It’s Homecoming week in Boulder and the Colorado Buffaloes have an opportunity to impress some recruits during a winnable game against Arizona State.

One of those recruits in attendance will be San Bernardino, California running back Jojo Solis, who received an offer from the Buffs back in August. Per 247Sports, Solis is a four-star prospect with three other Pac-12 offers, including Washington State, Arizona State and Cal. He’s only a sophomore at Aquinas High School, though, so he should continue gaining Division I attention.

Colorado is also hosting 2026 wide receiver Jewellz “JuJu” Parm, 2024 WR Aiden Hall and 2024 safety RJ Whitten, as announced by their Twitter accounts.

