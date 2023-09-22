Colorado hosting five-star WR Ryan Wingo for USC game

Colorado’s Week 5 game on Sept. 30 will bring all sorts of eyeballs to Folsom Field as head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes host the USC Trojans in what should be a thrilling matchup.

As such, some highly-ranked recruits will be in Boulder for the game, including five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. The class of 2024 prospect is locked in for an official visit, per Chad Simmons of On3.

Wingo is the No. 7 WR in his class (247Sports Composite), and he already visited Boulder once prior and was impressed with a lot of things, including the facilities and Coach Prime:

“It was up there with the top visits I’ve had, for sure,” Wingo told On3. “Coach Prime kind of brings the extra spark to it. Comparing it to the other schools, like I said, it’s up there with them, for sure. All the facilities, they’re up there with the others, the feel and everything. It’s a nice place.”

Wingo’s older brother, Ronnie, was an electric running back at Arkansas more than a decade ago, so football runs in his family. Texas, Missouri, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Michigan have sent offers to the five-star WR, but his upcoming visit to Folsom Field is huge for Colorado.

5-star WR Ryan Wingo has locked in an official visit to Colorado next weekend, according to @ChadSimmons_ 🦬 Wingo recently visited Texas and will be at Missouri's game in St. Louis on Saturday👀 Read: https://t.co/uqcSE8X8jh pic.twitter.com/dxvvM7RMvZ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 21, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire