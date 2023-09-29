Colorado hopes to have DB Shilo Sanders available vs USC

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday that he’s hoping his son, defensive back Shilo Sanders, can play in the upcoming matchup between the Buffaloes and USC this weekend after suffering an undisclosed injury in Saturday’s loss to Oregon.

However, Shilo’s status is up in the air regarding the matchup with USC according to Deion Sanders.

“He’s doing better,” Sanders said of his son. “We went to the hospital right after we landed. He’s doing much better. We’re praying that he heals and he’s playing this weekend. He’s a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively.

In four games this season, safety Shilo Sanders has 26 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and one touchdown which he scored against Colorado State.

As a member of the Class of 2019, Shilo Sanders was a three-star recruit out of Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian School, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He was the No. 69 overall prospect in the state of Texas, the No. 57 safety in the class, and the No. 584 overall prospect in the class.

