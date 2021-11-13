Colorado hoops looking for second win of season against New Mexico

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team got off to a shaky start on Tuesday. With an easy game against Montana State, it took the Buffs an overtime period to get the job done in a hard-fought 94-90 victory.

On paper, the Buffs should have handled them easily, although the world of college basketball is as unpredictable as it gets. After all, who saw UCSD topping Cal? Furthermore, who expected UC Riverside to hit a 3/4-court buzzer-beater to beat Arizona State?

On Saturday, Colorado faces New Mexico in another home game. The Buffs are favored heavily in this one, although that was the case against Montana State also.

The Lobos from the Mountain West topped Florida Atlantic in their opener in a high-scoring affair, 99-92.

Jaelen House led the way and dropped a game-high 30 points on 10-19 from the field and added six assists. Surely, the Buffs need to draw up a game plan to stop the Arizona State transfer.

On Tuesday against Montana State, the Buffs saw a collective team effort. Five players scored in double figures with Keeshawn Barthelemy leading the way with 19 points on a 6-11 clip.

Found a way to get it done. Highlights from last night’s OT W ⬇️ — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) November 10, 2021

With Colorado being slotted as a bubble team by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, its narrow victory over Montana State is not what anybody expected.

The Buffs need to do their best to win these early games, especially with a tough three-game stretch of Stanford, UCLA and Tennessee coming up starting at the end of November.

Hopefully, the opening night game was a fluke and the Buffs can easily handle the Lobos.