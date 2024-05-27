These Colorado high schools produced the most NFL players in the state

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado high schools have pumped out NFL players as early as the mid-90s all the way to the most recent season.

While football players across the state have made it to the big leagues, some schools in the state have produced more NFL players than others.

SuperWest Sports released a study that looked into high schools in each state that produced the most NFL players. In Colorado, 16 high schools in the state have produced at least five, and as many as nine, players in the NFL.

Colorado high schools with most NFL players

Here are the top 10 high schools in Colorado:

Denver South has produced the most NFL players in the state, with nine coming from the high school. Those players include:

Calais Campbell

Phillip Lindsay

Adrian Cooper

Kenny Walker

Galand Thaxton

Herman Heard

John Woudenberg

Robert Hazelhurst

Bob Gifford

The full list of players from each high school can be viewed by clicking on the school’s link above.

While these high schools have produced the most NFL players in the state, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are the best. Based on a U.S. News and World Report looking at the top 10 best high schools in the state, only one high school made both lists.

Fairview High School ranked as the eighth best school in the state as well as a school that produced six NFL players.

