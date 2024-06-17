Colorado game versus Pittsburgh, Jackalopes get the win in final game versus Boise Hawks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —Colorado dropped the final game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-2. Pittsburgh did not mess around. Four Pirates pitchers said, “Not today, Colorado,” holding the Rockies to just two runs. This is the same Rockies team that scored 16 runs the night before – only the second time they have done that since 2018.

The Pirates were already on a roll with three home runs and 10 extra-base hits on Saturday night. They kept the momentum going, racking up nine hits on Sunday. The real magic happened in the sixth inning. With two outs and the pressure on, Dakota Hudson and reliever Victor Vodnik couldn’t catch a break. Jared Triolo delivered a clutch two-run single, and Jason Delay cleared the bases with a three-run double – his first hit of the season.

The Rockies have not had a series win in the past five series. They look to change that as they welcome the 44-29 Los Angeles Dodgers into town. The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. with Cal Quantrill on the mound for the Rockies and James Paxton on the bump for Los Angeles. The Dodgers will be without Mookie Betts, who is out with a fractured hand after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals.



The Grand Junction Jackalopes picked up a win in the final game over the Boise Hawks, 12-9, splitting the series. Julian Boyd and Andres Rios led the way for the ‘Lopes. Boyd went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, and Rios had a day at the park, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Brandon Ross came in to relieve and picked up the win for the ‘Lopes, going 3 2/3 innings while striking out four. The Jackalopes return home and get ready for the Ogden Raptors in a six-game series. The first game is Tuesday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

