Colorado freshman RB Micah Welch working toward NFL dream

Incoming freshman Micah Welch has done nothing but impress since arriving on Colorado’s campus earlier this year. The young running back flashed his impressive athletic abilities during spring practices and now appears primed for a big rookie season in Boulder.

While his college career is only beginning, Welch recently shared that making the NFL remains a driving force in his daily pursuits. In a recent video posted by Colorado football’s X account, the freshman gave a great response when asked a simple yet potentially deep question: What makes you work?

“To change my family’s life, change my life and get to the NFL,” Welch said. “That has always been a dream of mine, so I’m going to make that happen. You’re going to see one day, I’m telling you.”

Fortunately for Welch, projected first-round picks Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter should attract plenty of NFL scouts to Boulder this fall. Can the Georgia native make a strong first impression?

