Colorado forward Lucas Siewert credits Buffs' chemistry for solid performance so far

Colorado's Lucas Siewert spoke with Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach after his first double-double of the season against Washington State Thursday night in Boulder. Siewert, who had a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds, also passed Chauncey Billups for 14th on CU's all-time made three-pointers list. Starting in place of a banged-up Tyler Bey, Siewert credited the Buffs' chemistry for the strong play so far this season.

