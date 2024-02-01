Colorado football: Way-too-early offensive breakout candidates for 2024

The Colorado Buffaloes took a huge step forward regarding its offensive production in 2023, but head coach Deion Sanders’ team will need to do it again if CU wants to make a run at the Big 12 title.

The Buffaloes have added several talented players on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, ranging from impact linemen such as Justin Mayers to explosive wide receivers like Will Sheppard. But we need to dive deeper because Colorado also needs some guys who are possibly flying under the radar to take a jump.

Let’s examine five offensive players who could enjoy a breakout season in 2024:

WR Omarion Miller

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on the second-half highlights of the USC game last year and you will see lots of No. 14 Omarion Miller. Miller exploded for seven catches, 196 yards and a touchdown after he was forced into action. Now, with the departures of Javon Antonio and Xavier Weaver, an opening is there for Miller to compete for playing time at wide receiver.

TE Chamon Metayer

Syndication: The Enquirer

Every great offense needs a great tight end, and CU picked up an intriguing player in Cincinnati transfer Chamon Metayer. Metayer has excellent athleticism and size for the position and should give quarterback Shedeur Sanders a receiving threat over the middle that he lacked last season.

TE Louis Passarello

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Can you name Colorado’s starting tight end from last year’s spring game? Louis Passarello looked like a breakout candidate last season when he was named the spring starter but unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury that cost him the entire 2023 season. We’ll see if he can recapture the magic from last spring and earn himself some playing time.

RB Alton McCaskill IV

Syndication: The Register Guard

Can a former freshman All-American be considered a breakout candidate? Of course, he can, especially given how difficult the past two seasons were for McCaskill. After an electric 2021 season at Houston, McCaskill tore his ACL and missed the entire 2022 season before transferring to CU. While struggling to find playing time, McCaskill took a redshirt last year and is now in line to share the load with Dylan Edwards.

OL Jordan Seaton

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

I am cheating here a little because just about everyone believes Jordan Seaton will be a superstar at Colorado, including myself. But Seaton still must prove himself at the college level to live up to the hype. The massive offensive tackle from IMG Academy in Florida has an opportunity to become one of the greatest linemen in CU history.

