Colorado football: Walk-ons to watch in 2023

Everybody loves a good walk-on and the CU Buffs have several non-scholarship players who could see the field frequently this year for head coach Deion Sanders.

In the spring game alone, we saw multiple walk-ons capitalize on their opportunity to shine against some of Colorado’s first-teamers — although it’s worth noting that the Buffs’ roster looks far different now than it did in April. Still, Sanders has a knack for valuing players who compete regardless of their resume.

With a hat tip to DNVR Buffs for breaking down Colorado’s complete list of walk-ons, below are the select few who I believe are worth keeping tabs on as we enter the 2023 season:

RB Charlie Offerdahl

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Charlie Offerdahl (44) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Offerdahl leads off this list for a reason. The Littleton product became one of Coach Prime’s favorites this spring with his physical style of running.

However, it won’t be easy for him to earn playing time over Kavosiey Smoke, Alton McCaskill IV and others.

WR Kaleb Mathis

Mathis, the son of Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, impressed many this spring and was one of the few players to earn their uniform number.

WR Chernet Estes

One of several thrilling moments for the Estes Fam today! He’s wearing #81 but he’s showing up every day fighting for his #10!@CUBuffsFootball @texasftballmom pic.twitter.com/vXvM39H4TY — David Estes (@davidestesatx) April 23, 2023

Here’s what Zach Segars of Mile High Sports wrote after watching Estes perform in the spring game:

With Travis Hunter locking down the other end of the field, second-team quarterback Ryan Staub was forced to lean on Estes and was fairly successful. Estes shined his terrific movement skills and size and appears to be another talented contributor to the Colorado Buffaloes’ pass-catching group.

TE Elijah Yelverton

Iowa tight end Elijah Yelverton, left, and defensive lineman Chris Reames (98) walk between rides during their day off before the Citrus Bowl football game, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Fun Spot America in Orlando, Fla.

Looking at Colorado’s current group of tight ends, there’s a strong possibility that Yelverton, an Iowa transfer who medically retired from college football for a brief period, could make an impact for the Buffs.

In high school, Yelverton played under Coach Prime and with Shedeur Sanders at Trinity Christian in Texas.

CB Isreal Solomon

Solomon was a defensive captain last fall for prep football powerhouse IMG Academy. There, he recorded four interceptions, five pass deflections and 2.5 sacks with six player of the week honors, per DNVR Buffs.

S Ben Finneseth

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 01: Safety DJ Warnell Jr. #14 of the Arizona Wildcats and safety Ben Finneseth #28 of the Colorado Buffaloes scramble for a loose ball during the first half of the NCAA football game at Arizona Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Finneseth, who was named a captain for CU’s game against Cal last fall, continued his upward trajectory this spring.

LS Jacob Politte

Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles back Brandon Codrington (2) is grabbed by the jersey by Jackson State Tigers Jacob Politte (37) during the first half of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Politte was Jackson State’s primary long snapper last season and earned fourth-team FCS Freshman All-America honors.

