Colorado football vs. Stanford: How to watch, stream game, schedules, injury news

It took a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds but the Colorado Buffaloes earned a 27-24 win over Arizona State for their first Pac-12 win of the season and the first since a 20-13 win over Cal last October.

The Sun Devils led 17-14 at halftime and tied the game at 24 after a 13-play, 94-yard drive in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Trenton Bourguet's touchdown to Troy Omeire tied the game with 50 seconds to go in regulation.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders found wide receiver Javon Antonio for a 43-yard pass to set up the game-winning field goal by Alejandro Mata. Coach Deion Sanders was livid on the sideline at multiple points in the game as the Buffaloes gave up nearly 400 total yards to the 1-5 Sun Devils.

“Wonderful win, but we played like hot garbage and I'm trying to figure it out,” Deion said after the game. “I'm sick of this. We're better than this.”

Saved by late-game heroics from Shedeur and Mata, the Buffaloes didn't play well for most of the game. Eight penalties, five sacks allowed, and even failing to make it through the end zone on kickoffs.

"I expect to win, and I expect to win in a better fashion than that," Deion said. "I'm sick of these consistent holes that we’re displaying and the penalties and things that we’re doing. We’re so much better."

This week the Buffaloes head home for another Pac-12 game against Stanford (1-4, 0-3). The Cardinal had a bye last week to get a break after their four-game losing streak. Their last game saw No. 8 Oregon hand them a 42-6 drubbing, the same score as the Ducks' win over Colorado.

The two teams meet in Boulder with the Buffaloes looking to put together consecutive wins ahead of their bye week. Star CB/WR Travis Hunter is set to return for the Buffaloes after missing the past three games with injury.

How to watch Colorado vs. Stanford, TV and streaming:

Colorado hosts Stanford at Folsom Field with kickoff set for 10:00 p.m., ET, on ESPN. It'll also be streaming at ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

How to watch: Click here to sign up for a FuboTV subscription.

Notable football players and injury news:

Buffaloes CB Travis Hunter is questionable

Buffaloes OL Savion Washington is questionable

Buffaloes S Trevor Woods is questionable

Buffaloes TE Louis Passarello is out

Cardinal S Jimmy Wyrick is questionable

Cardinal WR John Humphreys is questionable

Cardinal QB Ashton Daniels is questionable

'Sick' of team's 'mediocrity': Colorado scores dramatic win but Deion Sanders isn't happy

NCAA Odds Week 7: Colorado vs. Stanford lines and betting trends:

The Buffaloes are favored for the win over the Cardinal in Boulder, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.

Spread Favorite: Colorado (-11.5)

Moneyline: Colorado (-450), Stanford (+340)

Total: 58.5 points

Colorado Buffaloes football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Colorado 45-42 TCU Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Colorado 36-14 Nebraska Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Colorado 43-35 Colorado State Final

Week 4: Sat 09/23: Colorado 6-42 Oregon Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Colorado 41-48 USC Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Colorado 27-24 Arizona State Final

Week 7: Fri. 10/13: Colorado vs. Stanford, 10 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Colorado at UCLA, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Colorado vs. Oregon State, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD

Week 12: Fri. 11/17: Colorado at Washington State, 10:30 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Colorado at Utah, TBD

Stanford Cardinal football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Fri. 09/01: Stanford 37-24 Hawaii Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Stanford 10-56 USC Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Stanford 23-30 Sacramento State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Stanford 20-21 Arizona Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Stanford 6-42 Oregon Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Fri. 10/13: Stanford at Colorado, 10:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Stanford vs. UCLA, 10:30 p.m, ET, ESPN

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Stanford vs. Washington, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Stanford at Washington State, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Stanford at Oregon State, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Stanford vs. Cal, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Stanford vs. Notre Dame, TBD

Bowl season: Washington moves into College Football Playoff position in this week's bowl projections

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Colorado vs. Stanford game: Streaming, betting info, odds