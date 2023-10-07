Colorado football vs. ASU updates, analysis, score for Pac-12 college game

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team take on Kenny Dillingham and the ASU football team in a Pac-12 Week 6 game on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Arizona State (1-4) is coming off a 24-21 loss against California.

Colorado (3-2) is coming off a 48-41 loss against USC.

ASU football holds a 10-3 advantage in the all-time series against Colorado, including a 42-34 win in Boulder last season.

How to watch Colorado vs. ASU Week 6 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 3:30 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

This will be Colorado's first game on Pac-12 Networks this season after playing games on FOX, FOX, ESPN, ABC and FOX.

It will be ASU's third game on Pac-12 Networks. The Sun Devils have played two games on FS1 and one on FOX.

Colorado vs. Arizona State game odds

Colorado is a 4.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Buffaloes are -200 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +164.

The over/under for the game is set at 60.5 points.

Colorado vs. ASU football picks, predictions

Most sites seem to be going with the Buffaloes over the Sun Devils, but not all of them think that Colorado will cover the point spread against ASU.

ESPN gives Colorado a 64.7% chance to beat ASU in the game.

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the game in her Colorado vs. ASU scouting report.

Where Colorado, ASU rank in Pac-12 football power rankings

We have Colorado at No. 8 in our Pac-12 football power rankings this week, the same spot as last week.

Arizona State comes in at No. 11, up one spot from a week ago, when it was last in the conference.

