Colorado football: Two home games officially sell out

As expected, tickets are going quickly for Deion Sanders’ first season leading the Buffs.

Colorado announced on Thursday that the 2023 home opener against Nebraska (Sept. 9) and the family weekend game vs. Stanford (Oct. 13) have both been sold out.

Per BuffZone’s Brian Howell, just four CU home games have been sold out since 2005, including the Cornhuskers’ last trip to Boulder in 2019. This year’s game against Nebraska will mark the 77th sellout in Folsom Field history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Single game tickets are still available for Colorado’s four remaining home dates: Colorado State (Sept. 16), USC (Sept. 30), Oregon State (Nov. 4) and Arizona (Nov. 11). With the growing hype surrounding Coach Prime’s first season at Colorado, tickets are, of course, going for higher prices than in recent years.

Celebrations will be held throughout the fall as Colorado recognizes its 100th season of football at Folsom Field.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

LISTEN: 'College 12-Pack' previews the upcoming Pac-12 football season

Brent Venables takes apparent shot at Deion Sanders

Colorado football 2023 state of the position: Wide receiver

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire