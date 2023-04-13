Colorado football transfer profile: Five things to know about Seydou Traore

With Deion Sanders reshaping the Colorado Buffaloes football program, there are plenty of new faces in Boulder. One of them is tight end Seydou Traore, who transferred to Colorado from Arkansas State and has been fun to watch so far.

Traore has been pegged as an under-the-radar portal addition, and he should be able to make a name for himself with Brady Russell leaving the program and headed for the USFL.

There is a lot to like about Traore, and the junior is a four-star transfer and earned first-team All-Sun Belt during his time at Arkansas State.

Here are five things to know about Traore:

HOMETOWN IS LONDON, ENGLAND

Colorado football tight end Seydou Traore (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Seydou Traore is from London and didn’t play 11-man football until his first season at Clearwater Academy International in Florida.

FORMER STANDOUT SOCCER GOALIE

Colorado football tight end Seydou Traore (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Seydou Traore made the transition from football to football, or soccer to football, that is. He was a former standout goalie in London and his 6-foot-4 frame likely helped in that regard.

LED SUN BELT IN RECEPTIONS AND YARDS

Sep 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves tight end Seydou Traore (18) runs after catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Seydou Traore is a popular name in the Sun Belt, and he led the conference in yards and receptions and was second in touchdowns.

ACCOMPLISHED A LOT AT ARKANSAS STATE

Memphis Tigers defensive back Ladarian Paulk (23) and Memphis Tigers linebacker Davian Mayo (14) follow Arkansas State Red Wolves tight end Seydou Traore (18) as he runs the ball into the end zone during the first half of a Memphis Tigers game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Seydou Traore finished his Arkansas State career with a ton of accolades:

ALl-American honorable mention

First-team All-Sun Belt as a sophomore

Third among FBS tight ends for receiving yards and yards per catch

Led Sun Belt tight ends in receptions and yards

Arkansas State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll member

RECRUITED BY OTHER POWER FIVE PROGRAMS

Colorado football tight end Seydou Traore (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Seydou Traore was also recruited by Florida State, Iowa State and Memphis out of high school, but he decided to go to Arkansas State.

