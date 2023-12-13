Colorado football: Top 10 plays of the 2023 season

Colorado’s 2023 season was a roller coaster ride of emotions. The Buffs began the Coach Prime era with a bang, jumping out to a 3-0 record in September, but hit a 1-8 skid to finish the season 4-8. December recruiting successes have brought those 3-0 feelings back, however, and I’m all here for that.

Because of head coach Deion Sanders and the talented players he brought in such as quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, CU’s final football season in the Pac-12 was certainly memorable. But the expectations will only rise as the Buffs rejoin the Big 12.

Below are my top 10 favorite plays from Colorado’s 2023 season:

Trevor Woods ends the Rocky Mountain Showdown

Final play:

4th down. INTERCEPTION! TREVOR WOODS! Colorado pulls off a huge come from behind win and moves to 3-0 https://t.co/VNshhmTDPe pic.twitter.com/L514NdupGJ — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 17, 2023

Safety Trevor Woods picked off Colorado State quarterback Braden Fowler-Nicolosi in overtime to seal the Buffs’ win in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Dylan Edwards goes 75 yards to the house

Freshman running back Dylan Edwards balled out in his first college game, scoring four touchdowns, including this 75-yard catch and run.

Travis Hunter's trickery at the Rose Bowl

not one but TWO interceptions for Travis Hunter in the first half pic.twitter.com/SIcG4UqgVB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2023

Travis Hunter played Ethan Garbers like a fiddle on this play by baiting him into the wrong decision, and the two-way phenom was rewarded with an athletic interception.

Omarion Miller's one-handed grab

This one-handed grab by Omarion Miller 😳 pic.twitter.com/5rVfnPgUCt — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 30, 2023

Omarion Miller was a man on a mission in the Buffs’ comeback attempt against USC.

Travis Hunter picks off Chandler Morris in the red zone

TRAVIS HUNTER WITH THE INCREDIBLE INTERCEPTION pic.twitter.com/Cjb2jQL5ES — Lincoln Heimbach (@LincHeimbachTSP) September 2, 2023

I’ve seen almost everything you can see on a football field, but this was the first time I’d ever seen a cornerback intercept a pass on this route combination. Hunter showed off his cat-like reflexes in falling off the receiver and picking off a ball intended for TCU’s RB out of the backfield.

Sanders finds Hunter on third-and-16

Travis Hunter! Oh my god! he's not fair. On 3rd and 16 in the 4th quarter.pic.twitter.com/oWuamBAJB3https://t.co/FgE44BwaUf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2023

Colorado needed a big play to keep pace with the TCU Horned Frogs. Facing a third-and-16, Shedeur Sanders connected on this deep ball to Travis Hunter.

Travis Hunter puts Stanford defenders in the spin cycle

TRAVIS HUNTER HIT 'EM WITH THE SPIN CYCLE 😤 pic.twitter.com/cUm2Vvq3kf — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2023

Hunter showed off his offensive skills when he caught this short pass from Sanders and spun off the defenders to score the touchdown.

Sanders finds Horn to complete an impressive drive

SHEDEUR SANDERS FINDS JIMMY HORN JR. FOR THE BUFFALOES TOUCHDOWN 😱 Colorado ties CSU 28-28 with 18 seconds remaning in the 4th quarter.pic.twitter.com/xCW5wsEwh5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

The Buffaloes faced an uphill battle when they fell down early to Colorado State the Rocky Mountain Showdown. In the fourth quarter, Sanders found wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. after scrambling away from the defense and threw a perfect strike to give CU the score.

Shilo Sanders Pick 6 on the same drive a potential interception was ruled an incomplete pass 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4X2KbbarAf — PolkWay (@polk_way) September 17, 2023

Shilo Sanders spoiled CSU’s long drive when he picked off Fowler-Nicolosi and took it to the house for the pick-six.

Omarion Miller's fourth down touchdown against USC

WOWWW SHEDEUR SANDERS TO OMARION MILLER FOR THE TD ON FOURTH DOWN THIS TEAM IS NOT QUITTING!!pic.twitter.com/40vEPPiI1z — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 30, 2023

As Colorado was trying to rally against USC, Sanders scrambled away from the defense on fourth down and hit Omarion Miller in the end zone.

This endzone angle shows the ridiculously small space that Sanders fit the throw into:

This view of that Shedeur Sanders pass to Omarion Miller 🎯🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/2RhliNyoNr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

