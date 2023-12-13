Advertisement

Colorado football: Top 10 plays of the 2023 season

Colorado’s 2023 season was a roller coaster ride of emotions. The Buffs began the Coach Prime era with a bang, jumping out to a 3-0 record in September, but hit a 1-8 skid to finish the season 4-8. December recruiting successes have brought those 3-0 feelings back, however, and I’m all here for that.

Because of head coach Deion Sanders and the talented players he brought in such as quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, CU’s final football season in the Pac-12 was certainly memorable. But the expectations will only rise as the Buffs rejoin the Big 12.

Below are my top 10 favorite plays from Colorado’s 2023 season:

Trevor Woods ends the Rocky Mountain Showdown

Safety Trevor Woods picked off Colorado State quarterback Braden Fowler-Nicolosi in overtime to seal the Buffs’ win in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Dylan Edwards goes 75 yards to the house

Freshman running back Dylan Edwards balled out in his first college game, scoring four touchdowns, including this 75-yard catch and run.

Travis Hunter's trickery at the Rose Bowl

Travis Hunter played Ethan Garbers like a fiddle on this play by baiting him into the wrong decision, and the two-way phenom was rewarded with an athletic interception.

Omarion Miller's one-handed grab

Omarion Miller was a man on a mission in the Buffs’ comeback attempt against USC.

Travis Hunter picks off Chandler Morris in the red zone

I’ve seen almost everything you can see on a football field, but this was the first time I’d ever seen a cornerback intercept a pass on this route combination. Hunter showed off his cat-like reflexes in falling off the receiver and picking off a ball intended for TCU’s RB out of the backfield.

Sanders finds Hunter on third-and-16

Colorado needed a big play to keep pace with the TCU Horned Frogs. Facing a third-and-16, Shedeur Sanders connected on this deep ball to Travis Hunter.

Travis Hunter puts Stanford defenders in the spin cycle

Hunter showed off his offensive skills when he caught this short pass from Sanders and spun off the defenders to score the touchdown.

Sanders finds Horn to complete an impressive drive

The Buffaloes faced an uphill battle when they fell down early to Colorado State the Rocky Mountain Showdown. In the fourth quarter, Sanders found wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. after scrambling away from the defense and threw a perfect strike to give CU the score.

Shilo Sanders' pick-six

Shilo Sanders spoiled CSU’s long drive when he picked off Fowler-Nicolosi and took it to the house for the pick-six.

Omarion Miller's fourth down touchdown against USC

As Colorado was trying to rally against USC, Sanders scrambled away from the defense on fourth down and hit Omarion Miller in the end zone.

This endzone angle shows the ridiculously small space that Sanders fit the throw into:

