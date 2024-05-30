Colorado football: Time, TV set for Colorado State, Oklahoma State games

BOULDER, COLORADO - APRIL 27: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Colorado football team received more details about its 2024 schedule on Thursday as the Big 12 announced early season TV times for the upcoming campaign.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will square off against Colorado State for the first Rocky Mountain Showdown in Fort Collins since 1996. That Sept. 14 matchup will air on CBS at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Last year's matchup in Boulder was a double-overtime thriller, one of the most-watched college football games in ESPN history and the highest-rated 8 p.m. MT game in the network’s history.

Colorado’s regular season finale will also air on national television. The Buffs' Nov. 29 (Black Friday) matchup with Oklahoma State in Boulder will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT on ABC.

The Big 12 announced that Colorado's game against Cincinnati on Oct. 26 will air on the ESPN family of networks. Exact network and game time have yet to be announced.

TV information for Colorado's first two games of the 2024 campaign was released earlier this month with the Buffs opening the season against North Dakota state on ESPN before playing rival Nebraska on NBC.

This is just the second time that Colorado will appear on three of the four major networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) in the same season.

The last time it happened was in 1990, when the Buffs won the national championship.

2024 Colorado football schedule

Aug. 29 (Thursday): Vs. North Dakota State, 6 p.m. MT on ESPN

Sept. 7: At Nebraska, 5:30 p.m. MT on NBC

Sept. 14: At Colorado State, 5:30 p.m. MT on CBS

Sept. 21: Vs. Baylor (homecoming)

Sept. 28: At Central Florida

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: Vs. Kansas State

Oct. 19: At Arizona

Oct. 26: Vs. Cincinnati (family weekend)

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: At Texas Tech

Nov. 16: Vs. Utah

Nov. 23: At Kansas (at Arrowhead Stadium)

Nov. 29 (Friday): Vs. Oklahoma State, 10 a.m. MT, ABC

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on X.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football: Time, TV set for early-season games in 2024