Colorado football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Along with being fans of the Buffs, we’re history buffs here at the Colorado Buffaloes Wire. And with Colorado football first beginning play in 1890, it’s fair to say there’s plenty of history to digest.

Most historians, and people in general, would agree that the old saying of “legends never die” rings true. The legends we’ll never forget range from All-Americans to College Football Hall of Famers and beyond. But who are the best of the best to roam through Boulder?

We’ll take you through the defense, coaches and special teams later, but first, enjoy our picks for the all-time most dominant offensive players at each position in Colorado football history.

Starting QB: Darian Hagan

Quarterback Darian Hagan of the Colorado Buffaloes runs down the field during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. Colorado won the game 10-9.

The QB of the 1990 national championship team and still the CU career leader in rushing yards for a QB, Darian Hagan was also fifth in Heisman voting in 1989. He became just the sixth NCAA player ever (at the time) to both rush and pass for 1,000 yards in a single season.

Backup QB: Kordell Stewart

Kordell Stewart

Unknown date 1992; Lawrence, KS, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) in action against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 1992 season at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Kordell Stewart is tied with Darian Hagan for the highest AP All-American team for a Colorado QB, finishing as a second-team All-American in 1994. Best known for orchestrating perhaps the most famous play in CU history, “The Catch.”

Starting RB: Rashaan Salaam

Jan 2, 1995; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes running back Rashaan Salaam (19) during the game against Notre Dame in the 1995 Fiesta Bowl. Colorado defeated Notre Dame 41-24. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

CU’s lone Heisman Trophy winner, Rashaan Salaam captured the award in 1994 with his 2,055-yard, 24 TD campaign. He’s also just one of only six unanimous All-Americans in Buffs’ history.

Backup RB: Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy

29 Sep 1990: Running back Eric Bieniemy of the Colorado Buffaloes returns a kickoff during a game against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado won the game 20-14. (Tim DeFrisco / Getty Images)

Eric Bieniemy was part of a trio of Buffaloes to earn unanimous All-American honors in 1990. He helped the Buffaloes to their national title in 1990 and was third in Heisman voting that year, rushing for 1,628 yards and 17 Touchdowns.

Starting WR1: Michael Westbrook

Michael Westbrook

12 Sep 1992: Wide receiver Michael Westbrook of the Colorado Buffaloes runs down the field during a game against the Baylor Bears at Floyd Casey Stadium in Baylor, Texas. Colorado won the game 57-38. (Joe Patronite / Getty Images)

Michael Westbrook is the second-highest Buff ever drafted into the NFL with a No. 4 overall selection in 1994. This two-time first-team All-American silenced The Big House by hauling in the game-winning touchdown to complete “The Catch.”

Backup WR1: Dave Logan

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

One of the best athletes to ever attend the University of Colorado, Dave Logan was a true unicorn by being drafted into the NFL (third round, Cleveland Browns) the NBA (ninth round, Kansas City Kings) and the MLB (19th round, Cincinnati Reds).

Starting WR2: Charles E. Johnson

11 SEP 1993: COLORADO WIDE RECEIVER CHARLES JOHNSON IS CONGRATULATED BY teammates DURING THE BUFFALOS GAME AGAINST THE BAYLOR BEARS. Mandatory Credit: Tim Defrisco/ALLSPORT

Charles E.Johnson was the first Buffalo ever to post two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Backup WR2: Nelson Spruce

Nelson Spruce

Nov 1, 2014; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Nelson Spruce (22) runs a route in the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The career leader in almost all receiving records at CU, Nelson Spruce was almost always open for his QBs. Spruce was the first player in school history to have 100 catches in a season.

Starting WR3: Mike Pritchard

4 Sep 1989: Mike Pritchard of the Colorado Buffaloes runs down the field during a game against the Texas Longhorns at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado won the game 27-6.

Mike Pritchard was a dynamic player with the ball in his hands. He is one of 13 CU players to have 500 yards rushing and receiving in his career, all while amassing 693 kickoff return yards.

Backup WR3: Cliff Branch

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

The lightning-fast receiver/returner finished his CU career averaging 18.5 yards per catch, a Buffs record at the time. Branch was an electric returner as well, still holding the Colorado career record for punt return touchdowns with six.

Starting TE: Daniel Graham

24 Nov 2000: Daniel Graham #89 of the Colorado Buffalos moves with the ball during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers defeated the Buffalos 34-32.Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

A dominant TE in both the run and pass game, Daniel Graham became the sixth unanimous All-American in CU history.

Backup TE: J.V. Cain

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

J.V. Cain was a first-team All-American in 1973, a Big Eight All-Decade recipient and was an honorable mention for the CU All-Century team.

Starting C: Jay Leeuwenberg

BOULDER,CO – OCTOBER 12: Jay Leeuwenburg #52 of the Colorado Buffaloes defends during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Folsom Field on October 12,1991 in Boulder,Colorado. Colorado won 55-7. (Photo by: Tim DeFrisco/Getty Images)

Another unanimous All-American for the Buffs, Jay Leeuwenburg helped anchor a run game that would power the Buffs to a national championship.

Backup C: Pete Brock

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Pete Brock was a first-team All-American in 1975 and a first-teamer on the CU All-Century team. Brock held the record for being the highest-drafted offensive lineman (12th) in Colorado history for 21 years until Chris Naoele was drafted 10th overall in 1997.

Starting G1: Joe Romig

Happy Birthday to 1984 @cfbhall inductee Joe Romig! Joe was a two-time All-America guard and NFF National Scholar-Athlete for @CUBuffsFootball who became a Rhodes Scholar pic.twitter.com/hLtI95tKJW — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) April 11, 2021

Joe Romig is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and has his number 67 retired with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Backup G1: Chris Naeole

14 Sep 1996: Offensive lineman Chris Naeole of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on during a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Michigan won the game, 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

Chris Naeole was a first-team All-American in 1996 and still holds the record for being the highest-drafted offensive lineman in Colorado history at 10th overall in 1997 by New Orleans.

Starting G2: John Wooten

Congrats to John Wooten … inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame tonight! pic.twitter.com/5MXwFnaUFM — David Plati (@davidplati) April 19, 2018

John Wooten was one of the first two African-American players to play for the University of Colorado. Wooten earned AFCA first-team All-American in 1958 and later captured a first-team spot on the CU All-Century team.

Backup G2: Joe Garten

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Joe Garten was a unanimous All-American in 1990 and is on the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Starting T1: Stan Brock

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Stan Brock followed in his older brother Pete’s footsteps by becoming a first-team All-American in 1979.

Backup T1: Matt Miller

Kudos to College Football Great, Matt Miller, OT, Colorado, 1978 — Vincent Turner (@Bestmrfootball) July 26, 2019

A first-team All-American in 1978, Matt Miller is one of only five players in Colorado History to be named first-team All-American, first-team all-conference and first-team all-academic all-conference in the same year.

Starting T2: Nate Solder

Sept 4, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tackle Nate Solder (78) blocks during the game against the Colorado State Rams in the second half at Invesco Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Rams 24-3. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A converted tight end, Nate Solder blossomed into a dominant tackle, becoming a first-team All-American in 2010. Solder went on to be a first-round pick of the New England Patriots and won two Super Bowls in his NFL career.

Backup T2: Mark Koncar

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Mark Koncar was a first-team All-American in 1975 and also put together an impressive baseball career at CU.

