Colorado football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

Defense wins games and the Buffaloes have an impressive history of dominant players who’ve kept opposing offenses silent.

Colorado defenders have paved the way to bowl games, conference championships and the Buffs’ 1990 national championship unit was, of course, especially memorable. Even in recent years, the 2016 Pac-12 South-winning team wouldn’t have gotten there without that strong secondary. The Buffs also watched a pair of historically good linebackers sign with NFL teams just this offseason.

We at the Colorado Buffaloes Wire previously released our all-time offensive starters and backups, but now let us know what you think of our defensive picks.

Starting DE1: Alfred Williams

1988: Linebacker Alfred Williams #94 of the Colorado Buffaloes stands on field during a NCAA football game (Photo by: Getty Images)

A part of a trio of Buffs to be named unanimous All-Americans in 1990, Alfred Williams also was the first Buffalo to ever win a postseason trophy, winning the Butkus award in 1990.

Backup DE1: Kanavis McGhee

COLUMBIA,MO- OCTOBER 7: Kanavis McGhee #96 of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field on October 7, 1989 in Columbia, Missouri. Colorado won 49-3. (Photo by: Tim DeFrisco/Getty Images)

The bookend rusher of the 1990 national championship team, Kanavis McGhee was a first-team All-American in 1989 and is an honorable mention member of the Buffaloes All-Century team.

Starting DE2: Herb Orvis

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

A two-time first-team All-American, Herb Orvis was a wrecking ball at the line of scrimmage, finishing his career second overall in tackles for a loss in CU history.

Backup DE2: Bill Brundige

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

In 1969, Bill Brundige put up a huge season. He posted 24 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks, records that would last for 33 and 24 years, respectively.

Starting DT1: Troy Archer

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

When he finished his college career at Colorado, Troy Archer’s 14 sacks were the most ever by a player who only played two seasons at CU.

Backup DT1: Bud Magrum

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Bud Magrum was a first-team All-American at defensive tackle in 1972.

Starting DT2: Joel Steed

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Joel Steed captured first-team All-Big Eight honors during the national championship run in 1990, anchoring a defense that only allowed 17.6 points per game.

Backup DT2: Laval Short

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Laval Short was all over the field during his time at CU, and he’s still in the top-10 all-time in Colorado career tackles and sacks.

Starting LB1: Matt Russell

28 Sep 1996: Linebacker Matt Russell of the Colorado Buffaloes stands on the field during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Colorado won the game 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

The 1996 Butkus Award winner, Matt Russel’s 282 career solo tackles still rank first all-time in school history.

Backup LB1: Nate Landman

BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 20: Linebacker Nate Landman #53 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with fans after receiving the Buffalo Heart award from fans after a 20-17 win over the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field on November 20, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

One of the more recent Buffs on this list, Nate Landman finished his college career with 409 career tackles — tied for fifth all-time at Colorado.

Starting LB2: Ted Johnson

4 SEP 1993: UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO LINEBACKER TED JOHNSON CELEBRATES DURING THE BUFFALOES 55-7 WIN OVER THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI AT FOLSOM STADIUM IN BOULDER, COLORADO. Mandatory Credit: Tim Defrisco/ALLSPORT

Ted Johnson was a tackling machine at CU, twice having 20 tackle games in his career. He also led the Big Eight in tackles in 1994 with 147.

Backup LB2: Greg Biekert

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Another member of the 1990 team, Greg Biekert holds the distinction of being the only defensive player in school history to score a defensive extra point.

Starting LB3: Chad Brown

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Chad Brown played both inside and outside linebacker during his career at CU and finished top-five all-time in career tackles, solo tackles and tackles for a loss.

Backup LB3: Jordan Dizon

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 20: Jake Sharp #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks is tackled by Jordan Dizon #44, Chris Perri #99 and Terrence Wheatley #26 of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field October 20, 2007 in Boulder, Colorado. Kansas defeated Colorado 19-14. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The career leader in solo tackles in school history, Jordan Dizon was a sideline-to-sideline terror.

Starting CB1: Deon Figures

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

The recipient of the 1992 Jim Thorpe award, Deon Figures finished his career with 27 pass deflections and 12 interceptions. Figures’ most famous interception is not included in his career total, but it was the pick that ended the 1991 Orange Bowl.

Backup CB1: Mark Haynes

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

The highest-drafted defensive player in Colorado history, Mark Haynes’ speed and tackling prowess were elite.

Starting CB2: Chris Hudson

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

CU’s second Jim Thorpe award winner, Chris Hudson was a three-time first-team All-Big Eight player and was a first-team All-American in 1994.

Backup CB2: Donald Strickland

01 Dec 2001: Wide receiver Roy Williams #4 of the Texas Longhorns pulls in a pass against defensive back Donald Strickland #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

A key member of Colorado’s 2001 Big 12 championship team, Donald Strickland remains in the program’s top 10 for career pass deflections.

Starting S1: Dick Anderson

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

A College Football Hall of Famer, Dick Anderson was a first-team All-American who famously played for the 17-0 Miami Dolphins and their “No-Name Defense.”

Backup S1: John Stearns

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

“Bad Dude” John Stearns is still the Buffs’ career leader in interceptions. He was drafted into both the NFL and MLB, although he ultimately chose baseball.

Starting S2: Mickey Pruitt

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Mickey Pruitt is still one of only six players in CU history to be named all-conference three times. His 332 career tackles stood as the program record for a DB for 14 years.

Backup S2: Hale Irwin

Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Athletics

Hale Irwin, probably known more for his professional golf career, was also one of the most accomplished defensive backs in Colorado history.

