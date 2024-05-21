Colorado football: How to get single-game tickets for 2024 season

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against Arizona State on Oct. 7, 2023.

Colorado football has sold out of season tickets for the second straight year, but single-game tickets for the 2024 season are now on sale.

This is just the 10th time in program history that season tickets have sold out and just the second time that it's happened before August of the upcoming season (the last two years). It had been 27 years since the Buffaloes last sold out of season tickets before Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder (1996).

"Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a press release. "We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season."

Colorado begins the 2024 season on national TV against North Dakota State (Thursday, Aug. 29) before another nationally televised game against rival Nebraska on Sept. 7. The Buffs then travel to Fort Collins for the Rocky Mountain Showdown vs. Colorado State on Sept. 14.

Single-game tickets are available to purchase as of Tuesday, May 21 (10:00 a.m. MT) at Colorado's football ticket information center.

2024 Colorado football schedule

Aug. 29 (Thursday): Vs. North Dakota State

Sept. 7: At Nebraska

Sept. 14: At Colorado State

Sept. 21: Vs. Baylor (homecoming)

Sept. 28: At Central Florida

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: Vs. Kansas State

Oct. 19: At Arizona

Oct. 26: Vs. Cincinnati (family weekend)

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: At Texas Tech

Nov. 16: Vs. Utah

Nov. 23: At Kansas (at Arrowhead Stadium)

Nov. 29 (Friday): Vs. Oklahoma State

