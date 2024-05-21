Colorado football: How to get single-game tickets for 2024 season
Colorado football has sold out of season tickets for the second straight year, but single-game tickets for the 2024 season are now on sale.
This is just the 10th time in program history that season tickets have sold out and just the second time that it's happened before August of the upcoming season (the last two years). It had been 27 years since the Buffaloes last sold out of season tickets before Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder (1996).
"Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a press release. "We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season."
Colorado begins the 2024 season on national TV against North Dakota State (Thursday, Aug. 29) before another nationally televised game against rival Nebraska on Sept. 7. The Buffs then travel to Fort Collins for the Rocky Mountain Showdown vs. Colorado State on Sept. 14.
Single-game tickets are available to purchase as of Tuesday, May 21 (10:00 a.m. MT) at Colorado's football ticket information center.
2024 Colorado football schedule
Aug. 29 (Thursday): Vs. North Dakota State
Sept. 7: At Nebraska
Sept. 14: At Colorado State
Sept. 21: Vs. Baylor (homecoming)
Sept. 28: At Central Florida
Oct. 5: Bye
Oct. 12: Vs. Kansas State
Oct. 19: At Arizona
Oct. 26: Vs. Cincinnati (family weekend)
Nov. 2: Bye
Nov. 9: At Texas Tech
Nov. 16: Vs. Utah
Nov. 23: At Kansas (at Arrowhead Stadium)
Nov. 29 (Friday): Vs. Oklahoma State
