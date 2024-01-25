Colorado football self-reports 11 trivial NCAA violations from Deion Sanders’ first year

Aiming to avoid significant penalties, Colorado football self-reported 11 minor NCAA rule violations from Deion Sanders’ first year as head coach.

As revealed by Brent Schrotenboer of USA TODAY Sports, the 11 trivial rule breaks range from misuse of social media, accidental recruiting violations and even the illegal use of a yoga instructor. The Buffs also unknowingly violated NCAA rule 13.1.1.3 by hosting seven inactive transfer portal players at a postgraduate camp last May.

Schrotenboer wrote that minor rule violations are “common in virtually every major college athletic department,” so Colorado’s mistakes are far from unique. The 452-page NCAA rulebook is quite complex and even the most attentive programs commit the occasional violation.

The CU athletic department provided a statment on the matter to USA TODAY Sports:

“The University of Colorado Boulder Athletic Department is committed to complying with NCAA regulations and will continue to educate our coaches, student-athletes, and staff to ensure that we remain in compliance,” the statement said. “We take all infractions seriously, regardless of the severity, and in these specific cases, these minor infractions were all self-reported to the NCAA. This demonstrates the effectiveness of our established compliance systems which are the basis of our department’s positive partnership with the NCAA.”

For a summarization of Colorado’s minor rule violations, check out Schrotenboer’s report.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire