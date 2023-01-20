Colorado Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Colorado football schedule 2023: Who do the Buffaloes miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Colorado Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Sept 2 at TCU

Sept 9 Nebraska

Sept 16 Colorado State

Sept 23 at Oregon

Sept 30 USC

Oct 7 at Arizona State

Oct 13 Stanford

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 at UCLA

Nov 4 Oregon State

Nov 11 Arizona

Nov 17 at Washington State

Nov 25 at Utah

Colorado Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Buffaloes miss from the Pac-12 slate?

It would’ve been nice to have Cal on the schedule. That’s one of the few teams in the Pac-12 that Colorado – even an improved one under Deion Sanders – can look to for a likely win, but on the plus side, not having to deal with Washington helps.

There are five Pac-12 road games, with dates at Oregon, UCLA, and Utah the biggest problems. However …

Colorado Football Schedule What Really Matters

Unlike most Pac-12 teams, Colorado doesn’t have to deal with a run of three road games in four weeks. Throw in the week off coming on October 21st, and there’s a nice midseason stretch when the team only leaves Boulder once from October 7th to November 17th. That’s when the wins have to start piling up, because …

Colorado Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s a rough slate for Coach Prime’s bunch.

The improvements are coming, but there’s still a whole lot of rebuilding to do. Starting out at TCU and then dealing with Nebraska doesn’t exactly ease into the era. Throw in the always testy showdown against Colorado State, and there’s no true layup on the slate.

There are enough winnable games to make a big jump, though. Get by Nebraska and Colorado State, and the Buffs can looks to home games against Stanford and Arizona to get in the mix for six victories and a bowl. Lose any of those, and it’ll be tough.

