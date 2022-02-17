Colorado Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Colorado football schedule 2022: Who does Colorado miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 2 TCU

Sept 10 at Air Force

Sept 17 at Minnesota

Sept 24 UCLA

Oct 1 at Arizona

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 Cal

Oct 22 at Oregon State

Oct 29 Arizona State

Nov 5 Oregon

Nov 11 at USC

Nov 19 at Washington

Nov 26 Utah

Colorado Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Buffaloes miss from the Pac-12 North Division?

The Buffaloes don’t get Stanford or Washington State. That might not be a bad deal if the Cardinal ramps things back up after a rough run, but that’s still not quite as nice as it would’ve been to miss Oregon or even Washington.

Going to Washington and Oregon State are going to be tough, but Oregon has to come to Boulder in early November and Cal makes the trip in mid-October.

Colorado Football Schedule What To Know: Where are the sure wins?

Give Colorado credit for not facing a cupcake team to tune up, but there isn’t a sure-thing win on the slate considering it has to travel to Arizona.

TCU is in a rebuilding mode and it’s a home game, but that’s tough. Going to Air Force is nasty, and heaven help us all if the trip to Minnesota is anything like the steamrolling of last year’s Golden Gopher win.

Cal? That might be the one home game Colorado is the favorite, but that’s not a given.

Colorado Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It would’ve been really, really nice to have a few easy games to start the season to give the team a little time and sure-thing confidence, but …

There’s a flip side. Beat TCU, beat Air Force, and get wins over decent teams that that could be the kickstart the program needs. Even so, November is a bear with the Oregon game followed up with trips to USC and Washington before hosting Utah.

