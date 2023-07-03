Colorado football recruiting roundup: What you may have missed so far this summer

There’s not much downtime in the current state of college football recruiting. Yes, there are dead periods, but the best coaches are always thinking about how to keep their program moving in the right direction with each incoming class.

For Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders, things have remained active on the recruiting front so far this summer. Three 2024 recruits committed in June and a number of transfers have also joined the Buffs’ revitalized roster, including former Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders and JUCO OT Gavin Layton.

Below is a quick recap of the most notable recruiting news coming out of Boulder over the past month-plus:

Colorado makes Cai Bates' top 10

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as the No. 3 CB in Florida Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UrThztO6AW pic.twitter.com/aYcSyAYljQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2023

After narrowing his list of top schools, Bates took official visits to Alabama, Florida State and Tennessee in June.

Nahmier Robinson commits

Albeit as a preferred walk-on, class of 2023 defensive back Nahmier Robinson, the son of longtime NBA standout Nate Robinson, committed to Colorado in early June.

Jonah Williams names top 12

The four-star Williams is currently the No. 27 ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Top recruits visit Boulder

Those visiting Colorado included five-star CB Charles Lester III, four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, four-star WR Zycarl Lewis, three-star RB Micah Welch and a couple of recruits who were already committed.

Davis-Swain, Lewis and Welch all committed soon after.

Trio of 2024 recruits commit in span of days

As mentioned above, three class of 2024 prospects committed to Colorado within the span of about three days.

More notable recruits take mid-June visit

Class of 2025 athlete Tylan Johnson, 2027 athlete Jalani Culpepper, 2024 WR Fatu Mukuba, 2026 WR Xavier Owens and 2025 QB Ali Scott all reported being in Boulder.

Young recruit Jalani Culpepper visits Boulder again

With his freshman year of high school beginning this fall, 2027 athlete Jalani Culpepper took his second recruiting visit to Boulder last month.

Kam Mikell narrows list of top schools

BREAKING: C/O 2024, 4🌟 ATH Kam Mikell (@KaMMike_) tells me he will focus on these 1️⃣4️⃣ Schools for the remainder of his recruitment & plans on making a decision between December-June! Regarded as the 8th best prospect at his position (#56 NATL. #9 GA) according to On3 pic.twitter.com/PmcWKEaPVq — JGP (@jgpvisuals) June 19, 2023

The Georgia athlete took another step forward in his recruitment by naming his top 14 schools.

Charles Lester III sets commitment date

🚨NEW🚨 5-star CB Charles Lester III will announce his commitment on July 29. He has taken official visits this month to Colorado, Florida State and Alabama, and will be at Georgia this weekend👀 Read: https://t.co/zucdwU8EpD pic.twitter.com/Q6Cn2rHcUO — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 20, 2023

Fresh off his trip to Colorado, five-star 2024 cornerback Charles Lester III announced a commitment date of July 29.

Colorado offers David Degraff Rodriguez

Colorado extended an offer to 2025 athlete David Degraff Rodriguez, who previously announced a top five of Maryland, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and South Carolina.

Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert receives Colorado offer

Jontae Gilbert is the second-ranked safety in the class of 2025, per the 247Sports Composite.

Amontrae Bradford down to eight

🚨 Top Eight 🚨 Three ⭐️ DE Amontrae Bradford announces his Top 8 schools Bradford has over 25+ offers is now down to eight Who will he choose? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BbhpyJE8x9 — Rivals (@Rivals) June 29, 2023

The 6-foot-5 Bradford is one of the more overlooked prospects in the 2025 class, I personally believe.

