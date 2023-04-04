Colorado football recruiting: Buffs in the mix for four-star DE Brandon Davis-Swain

The Colorado Buffaloes football program has been repeatedly linked to top-tier recruits ever since Deion Sanders came to town.

This time, it is Brandon Davis-Swain, the top-ranked class of 2024 strongside defensive end in the state of Michigan from West Bloomfield High School, according to Clint Cosgrove of Rivals.

Davis-Swain announced his top five schools on Tuesday and Colorado made the cut along with Purdue, Auburn, USC and Michigan.

Davis-Swain is one of the top players in the country and the No. 36 overall 2024 recruit per Rivals, and having the Buffs in his top five is a tremendous sign for Colorado.

The Buffs have been aggressive in the transfer portal and on the recruiting front, and Sanders has already rejuvenated the program in just one offseason.

Michigan is going to be tough to beat, especially since Davis-Swain plays high school football in Michigan already.

Davis-Swain just finished up a visit to USC and has a trip to Purdue coming up this Summer, per his own Twitter page.

If Sanders can land another four-star recruit in the class of 2024, the Buffs’ defense would be even more jam-packed with talent — something that hasn’t happened in Boulder for some time.

