Colorado football players defend Deion Sanders amid transfer criticism

Colorado Head Football Coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders watches a play during a Colorado football spring game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Deion Sanders' players want the world to know that there's multiple sides to every story.

Xavier Smith is a former Colorado football defensive back who shared his experience under Sanders with The Athletic in a story published Monday. The former Buff was one of many players who were recommended to enter the transfer portal by Sanders in an effort to re-shuffle a roster that went 1-11 the season before.

Smith said he "felt more like an extra in the background of the reality show" during spring practices before he eventually transferred to Austin Peay and then UTEP.

"He was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves," Smith told The Athletic. "The way he did it, it could’ve been done with a little more compassion.

"I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me."

By Tuesday morning, the story had set social media ablaze and Sanders was once again in the crosshairs of the sports world.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders added his two cents, chiming in on Smith's quotes.

"Ion (I don't) even remember him tbh (to be honest)," Shedeur posted on X. "Bro had to be very mid at best."

Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig took to X on Tuesday to share his own experience of playing under Sanders.

"They stay trying to paint this bad image of my coach and the program when in reality, if you work your butt off and make plays, you will be celebrated and appreciated and if you don't do those things, you're not built for this team; just the truth," Silmon-Craig posted on X. "Everybody has an opportunity."

Colorado linebacker Jeremiah Brown co-signed Silmon-Craig's post, writing, "Couldn't have said it any better!"

Silmon-Craig is one of a few players Sanders brought with him to Boulder from FCS Jackson State. Colorado offensive lineman Tyler Brown is another former Tiger and he also spoke out on Sanders' behalf.

Brown was ruled ineligible to play last season by the NCAA due to its two-time transfer rule.

"Absolutely frustrating seeing all these negative articles about my coach and our program," Brown posted on X. "You work hard and you will be rewarded! Coach Prime and the wonderful staff at CU checked on me every single day and made sure I was okay when I couldn't play! Don't believe the lies."

True freshman offensive lineman Cash Cleveland, an early enrollee from the Class of 2024, replied to Brown's post with "facts."

Cleveland wasn't the only newcomer to publicly voice his support of Sanders. Transfer offensive linemen Justin Mayers and Kahlil Benson, who joined the team earlier this year, both made posts in defense of their head coach.

"They really want you to prosper here not only as a player but as a man at CU," Mayers, a UTEP transfer, posted on X. "Everyone here gets love and is pushed and held accountable at a pro level. Everyone here gets equal opportunity to play. All these players aren’t telling the truth when they leave here."

"I haven't even been here long; this for sure was a great decision of coming here," Benson, an Indiana transfer, posted on X. "For everyone that has something to say 24/7, grow up and stop being scared of competition."

It's no secret that the Colorado football roster needed a complete overhaul after a 1-11 season. Sanders was brought in to do that and return the program to relevance.

There's no easy to way to do it.

The Athletic story was published just two days after Sanders rewarded walk-on running back Charlie Offerdahl for his hard work with a scholarship. The Littleton native is entering his fourth season with the Buffs and has impressed this spring.

Offerdahl could've transferred elsewhere when Sanders took over, but the walk-on-turned-scholarship-player stuck it out and is reaping the benefits.

"Playing for Coach Prime is amazing," Offerdahl said after Saturday's spring game. "I know you guys only really see what the cameras capture but he is a role model. He's a father figure for us. He's teaching us to be better men on and off the field. It's amazing."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football players defend Deion Sanders amid transfer criticism