Colorado football players, coaches have items stolen from locker room during UCLA game

The Colorado Buffaloes fell to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night, losing their fourth game in the last five with hopes of a bowl fading quickly.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times and Deion Sanders’ postgame message was clear, and a lot of it was directed at his struggling offensive line.

As if that weren’t bad enough, Well Off Media posted a YouTube video revealing that Buffs players and coaches had jewelry stolen from their locker room during Saturday’s game.

Per The Denver Post, UCLA police are investigating the crime, and it’s another chapter in a long list of incidents in the Pasadena area this year.

Here’s a clip from the Well Off Media video:

During the Colorado vs UCLA game, thieves stole Colorado’s players’ jewelry from the locker room. Crazy 😳 pic.twitter.com/8mTeDab9zA — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) October 30, 2023

Safety Cam’Ron Silmon was one player who said he had some jewelry stolen, and he made his feelings known on social media.

The Pasadena Police Department also confirmed the incident.

Can confirm from Pasadena Police Department that jewelry was taken from the Colorado locker room Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Private security and Pasadena police were in charge on the scene. There is no video surveillance inside locker room. Investigation is ongoing. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) October 30, 2023

