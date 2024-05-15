Colorado football offers 2025 Texas cornerback Caleb Chester

The Colorado Buffaloes recently secured three class of 2025 commitments, but the coaching staff is hard at work finding additional pieces, which means heading to talent-rich states such as Texas.

Class of 2025 cornerback Caleb Chester announced Tuesday that he has received an offer from the Buffs. A native of Missouri City, Texas, Chester is listed as a three-star recruit (per 247Sports) and has accumulated an impressive list of offers and visits. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound CB has been offered by Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, LSU and several other Power Four programs.

The Buffs’ main recruiting tool for defensive backs will always be the allure of playing for head coach Deion Sanders. We’ll see if that can help Colorado bring Chester to Boulder for an official visit.

#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Fella23 & @DeionSanders I’m Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado! pic.twitter.com/aAI9e3Rnnn — Caleb Chester (@CalebChester_) May 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire