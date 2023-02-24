Colorado football: Offensive coaches speak on new-look Buffs

With spring football set to start in less than a month, Colorado’s five on-field offensive assistant coaches spoke to the media on Thursday to discuss their first few months in Boulder.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sean Lewis took the podium first, followed by wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone, running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell, O-line coach Bill O’Boyle and tight ends coach Tim Brewster. Each talked about their decision to join Deion Sanders in Boulder, coaching philosophies and the plan moving forward for their respective unit.

Together, Coach Prime’s offensive staff certainly didn’t lack energy.

Below are my favorite quotes from each assistant:

Gary "Flea" Harrell, RBs coach

On Colorado’s approach to the RB position:

“We’d like to find that one guy that’s an all-purpose guy,” Harrell said. “In this offense, you gotta be smart, you gotta think like a quarterback when it comes to protection (and) when it comes to understanding what we call the box, things of that nature. You got to know how to think like a quarterback. You got to be well-conditioned because Sean (Lewis), he goes pretty fast.”

Sean Lewis, offensive coordinator/QBs

On what makes a successful offensive play caller:

“I would say knowing your people, knowing what’s around you,” Lewis said. “I think at times, we can probably get a little bit too rigid as play callers and say, ‘Hey, this is who we are, this is what we’re going to be and this is how we go about it,’ as opposed to knowing and assessing what you have and how you need to play it.”

Tim Brewster, TEs coach

Tim Brewster on his address during the first team meeting: (Question from @SeanKeeler) pic.twitter.com/XozB4rxQa2 — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) February 23, 2023

Brett Bartolone, WRs coach

"Jordyn Tyson is a phenomenal player. We look forward to getting him back in the fall. The talent level is there, it's just a matter of getting him acclimated to the new system." Colorado wide receiver's coach Brett Bartolone on Jordyn Tyson. #SkoBuffs — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) February 23, 2023

Bill O'Boyle, O-line coach

CU offensive line coach, Bill O'Boyle, just spoke glowingly about Savion Washington for about two minutes. He said he was "holding his breathe" hoping that Washington would follow he and Coach Lewis to Colorado. His development curve is still climbing. #SkoBuffs — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) February 23, 2023

