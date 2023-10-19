Colorado football midseason awards: Honoring the best players, moments so far in 2023

Despite last week’s disappointing loss to Stanford, the first month-plus of Colorado’s Deion Sanders era has been must-watch television. The Buffs began things with a bang at TCU, beat both of their top rival schools and are now just two wins away from securing bowl eligibility.

Through seven games, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders proved himself more than capable of dominating at the Power Five level while two-way star Travis Hunter, when healthy, has also been as advertised. However, the Buffs still have plenty to fix with UCLA awaiting after the bye,

Now that we’re a little bit past the midway point of the regular season, it’s time to honor those who’ve impressed so far:

Most Valuable Player: QB Shedeur Sanders

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There shouldn’t be much of a debate here. Sanders currently leads the nation with 2,420 passing yards despite being one of the most sacked quarterbacks in college football.

Top Defensive Player: EDGE Jordan Domineck

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This was more of a tough one to pick. Defensive backs Shilo Sanders, Trevor Woods, Omarion Cooper and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig have all been great, but Domineck’s season so far deserves some more respect. He leads the Buffs in TFLs (7.5) and sacks (3), has the second-most QB hits (3) and also recovered a fumble against Nebraska.

Top Offensive Player Not Named Shedeur Sanders: WR Xavier Weaver

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Weaver, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Wednesday, has been the most consistent and dominant offensive player not named Shedeur Sanders. Several other players have all had their moments, but Weaver is the clear No. 1 so far with 631 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

Top Special Teams Player: K Alejandro Mata

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Clutch kicks matter more and Alejandro Mata had plenty in Colorado’s first seven games, including a game-winner at Arizona State.

Top Freshman: RB Dylan Edwards

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dylan Edwards burst onto the scene with a four-touchdown, 159-total-yard performance in Week 1 against TCU. Although he hasn’t totaled more than 74 total yards in a game since, his future is extremely bright in Boulder.

Best Position Group: Wide Receivers

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Every one of Colorado’s wide receivers has proven themselves capable of going off in any given game. Led by Weaver, the Buffs’ core of Jimmy Horn Jr., Omarion Miller, Javon Antonio and Travis Hunter is second to none.

Surprise Player: TE Michael Harrison

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Who had Michael Harrison with 215 receiving yards and four touchdowns at this point of the season? After flying under the radar in his first three seasons at Colorado, the walk-on Harrison has been a critical part of the new-look Buffaloes’ red zone offense.

Best Play: Travis Hunter's interception at TCU

TRAVIS HUNTER INTERCEPTION ‼️ What a play from the Colorado star. 🎥: @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/9YzHO0zgut — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 2, 2023

With Colorado up only three points in the third quarter and TCU’s offense threatening, Travis Hunter came out of nowhere to make this ridiculous interception.

Best Uniform: Week 6 at Arizona State

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While Colorado’s white/gold look against TCU was great, nothing can match the gold-trimmed helmets that the Buffaloes broke out in Tempe.

Further reading

READ: Colorado football individual stat leaders entering the bye week

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire