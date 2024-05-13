Colorado football mailbag: Has defense improved enough? Early record prediction?

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the Buffaloes' spring game event at Folsom Field.

Spring football came and went in the blink of an eye for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Year 2 under Deion Sanders has a different look. New coaches. New players. New Big 12.

The hope is that the results are different in 2024 as well. A 3-0 start to last season snowballed into a 1-8 finish and plenty of national criticism.

Sanders responded this offseason by doing what he does best: recruiting the transfer portal. That strategy has led to a ton of roster turnover for the second consecutive year. The Buffs have lost some talent, but brought in even more.

Let's dive into some questions that Colorado football fans have:

How do you assess the RB situation? Is there a clear starter or RB by committee? (@MjNala2)

Colorado lost each of its four leading rushers (Dylan Edwards, Anthony Hankerson, Sy'veon Wilkerson, Alton McCaskill) from last season to the transfer portal. It's not the end of the world considering the Buffs had the worst rushing attack in the Pac-12 (68.9 yards per game).

In fact, there's an argument to be made that the running back room has been significantly upgraded.

Former Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden transferred to Colorado last month after two seasons with the Buckeyes. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound RB played in 13 games during that span, totaling 663 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

"When the ball is in his hands, that's when he's at his best," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of Hayden last fall. "He has good vision, good quickness."

Hayden is a talented ballcarrier who proved he could carry the load when the Buckeyes' RB room was ravaged by injuries in 2022. He rushed for 100-plus yards in three games that season (vs. Toledo, Indiana, Maryland) and started in the College Football Playoff semifinals vs. Georgia, carrying nine times for a team-high 43 yards.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden (5) attempts to run through the Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive line during the second half of their game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

I expect Hayden to split the majority of carries with Miami (Ohio) transfer Rashad Amos.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Amos flipped his commitment from Mississippi State to Colorado last month after a visit to Boulder. Amos rushed for 1,075 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and 13 touchdowns in 2023 for the RedHawks. A bruising runner, Amos provides the kind of physicality from the RB position that the Buffs didn't have last year.

A one-two punch of Hayden and Amos, in addition to an improved offensive line, should give Colorado a legitimate rushing attack. The Buffs will never be a run-first team as long as Shedeur Sanders is under center, but a more balanced attack will make them more difficult to defend.

Cure Bowl: Miami Redhawks running back Rashad Amos (0) breaks a tackle by Appalachian State safety Ronald Clarke (27).

The only caveat is that Hayden and Amos have a combined 14 career receptions. Needless to say, neither of them have proven to be reliable options in the passing game (doesn't mean they can't be), which is a stark contrast from the versatility that Edwards (36 receptions) brought to the offense in 2023.

True freshman Micah Welch or junior RB Charlie Offerdahl could certainly carve out a role on passing downs for their pass-catching/pass-protecting chops.

Will they be featuring the TE much? Doesn’t seem like they’ve made it much of a priority so far this offseason. (@Dylan_J_Hall)

Simply, no.

Colorado's first offensive play of the spring game featured four wide receivers and zero tight ends on the field. That's telling.

The Buffs will boast one of the most talented receiving corps in the country this season and having your best 11 players on the field at all times is an old football adage that should be applied here. Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will operate in 10 personnel (one running back, zero tight ends, four receivers) more times than not to maximize the talent around Sanders.

There was one spring practice where the Buffs had just one healthy running back, so Shurmur experimented with five receivers on the field (no TEs or RBs).

"It's really cool how that works, right? Because it could happen in the game," Shurmur said on April 25.

Another reason why the tight end room will likely be an afterthought is because of the lack of high-end talent at the position.

Ohio State transfer Sam Hart, UNLV transfer Charlie Williams and a pair of returners (Brady Kopetz and Sav'ell Smalls, a converted defensive end) are expected to compete for playing time at tight end. None of them have notched a single career reception in college.

Former Cincinnati tight end Chamon Metayer appeared to be the answer (258 yards and five touchdowns in 2023) but he reentered the transfer portal after just 10 practices with Colorado (since transferred to Arizona State).

Sure, there will be times where a tight end will be utilized in short-yardage and goal-line situations as a sixth offensive lineman. Just don't expect a productive pass catcher to blossom from the position like Mikey Harrison did last season (284 yards and five touchdowns) with so much talent at WR.

Defensive line is a question. I thought they needed one more piece. (@FiatEqualZero)

Defensive line was one of Colorado's biggest questions marks entering this offseason. Not anymore.

The Buffs allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (176.4) last season due in large part to a leaky front four. That issue has been addressed with the addition of multiple experienced and impactful interior defenders.

Colorado now has at least eight interior defensive linemen — Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston transfer), Anquin Barnes (Alabama transfer), Taurean Carter (Arkansas transfer), Rayyan Buell (Ohio transfer), Quency Wiggins (LSU transfer), Tawfiq Thomas (Louisville transfer), Amari McNeill and Shane Cokes — who can be rotated in and out to keep bodies fresh.

The Buffs tallied just 27 sacks last season (seventh in Pac-12) but that number should rise in 2024. B.J. Green (Arizona State transfer), Dayon Hayes and Samuel Okunlola (Pitt transfers) combined to rack up 15 sacks last season.

A new piece or two could certainly be added, but Colorado's new-look defensive line is deep, experienced and talented.

Who do you predict will be the starting LBs? (@KHALLIBUD)

Starting LB predictions? Know you covered it in a recent piece but curious to hear more. (@SkoBuffsNation)

Colorado addressed the linebacker position this offseason by adding three transfers: Jaylen Wester (FAU), Nikhai Hill-Green (Charlotte/Michigan) and Johnny Chaney Jr. (Florida A&M).

Last season, that trio combined to produce 201 total tackles (116 solo), 23.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Hill-Green is a sure-fire starter at linebacker for the Buffs this fall after totaling 73 tackles (team-high 48 solo tackles) and nine tackles for loss during a third-team All-AAC season at Charlotte. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was the ninth-highest graded transfer LB, according to Pro Football Focus. He's an exceptional leader (team captain last season) with a high football IQ and plenty of experience dating back to his time at Michigan (played in all 14 games, with six starts, for the Wolverines in 2021).

Returners LaVonta Bentley and Trevor Woods were "in the front running" to start in early April, according to Colorado linebackers coach Andre Hart. That was before Hill-Green and Chaney Jr. committed to the Buffs.

Bentley started the final six games of the 2023 campaign for Colorado and was the team's second-leading tackler (68 total, 40 solo), but Woods' versatility gives him the edge to start alongside Hill-Green in 2024.

Woods started four games at inside linebacker for the Buffs last season after converting from safety and finished third on the team with 56 total tackles. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound LB can be just as effective against the run as he is against the pass.

"You're my (Brian) Urlacher," Deion Sanders told Woods during a spring practice.

Bentley, Chaney Jr., Wester and senior Jeremiah Brown provide quality LB depth, something Colorado didn't have much of last year.

2024 W-L prediction? (@SkoBuffsNation)

There are still nearly four months until Colorado opens the 2024 season against North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29. Plenty of change can happen between now and then, but one thing is for certain: the Big 12 is wide open in its first season with a 16-team alignment.

I expect the Buffs to hit the ground running and stay unblemished through their nonconference slate (vs. NDSU, at Nebraska, at Colorado State). Colorado opens Big 12 play at home vs. Baylor before traveling to UCF.

The Buffs should be 5-0 heading into a highly-anticipated matchup with Kansas State in Boulder where they will suffer their first loss of the season. Sophomore QB Avery Johnson and the Wildcats' elite rushing attack (led by DJ Giddens and former Buff Dylan Edwards) will be too much for most teams to handle, including Colorado.

A disappointing home loss will be followed by three straight wins (at Arizona, vs. Cincinnati, at Texas Tech) to get the Buffs to 8-1. An experienced, hard-nosed Utah team will hand Colorado its second loss of the year before the Buffs bounce back against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium.

The regular season will end with a loss to Oklahoma State, who played in last year's Big 12 title game, as Colorado finishes the 2024 campaign with a 9-3 record.

A 7-5 record seems to be the floor while a 10-2 campaign and an appearance in the Big 12 championship is the ceiling with a conference full of unknowns. Nearly every game will be a coin-flip.

The Buffs' success will depend on how well Shedeur is protected and how much better the defense is under new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football mailbag: RB by committee? Win-loss prediction?