Colorado football lands No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, new OL coach

IMG's Jordan Seaton (77) holds off Lipscomb's Beck Woodside (35) at Lipscomb's Reese Smith Football Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has done it again.

After flipping the country's No. 1 recruit, Travis Hunter, from Florida State on National Signing Day in 2021 and then luring five-star cornerback Cormani McClain from Miami last year, Sanders landed another big fish Thursday morning.

Jordan Seaton, the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle and top-ranked uncommitted prospect, announced his commitment to Colorado on FS1's Undisputed. The consensus five-star recruit and IMG Academy star chose the Buffaloes over Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State and others. During his senior season, the 6-foot-5, 287-pound tackle helped IMG's offense average 33.5 points and 155.4 rushing yards.

According to Seaton, Sanders is a big reason why the five-star recruit is headed to Boulder.

"You have to believe in 'Coach Prime,'" Seaton said on Undisputed. "Having the opportunity to play with someone who has done it at the highest level, a gold-jacket level, very few can say they did that. I have two Heisman candidates, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, they're amazing, you know how they go."

The Buffaloes' highest-ranked commit also had a question for other top recruits around the country.

"If you claim you're a dog, why aren't you coming to Colorado?"

Recruit Jordan Seaton visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

Seaton is the type of talent who can start right away on Colorado's offensive line as a true freshman, especially with two of the Buffaloes' starting offensive lineman from last season entering the transfer portal. He's declared on social media that "I will win the Outland Trophy (awarded to the best interior lineman in college football)" one day and plans for Colorado to be a pit stop on the way to the NFL.

It appears that a future in the pros is in the cards.

"One of the few offensive line prospects in the 2024 cycle that has a chance to be a left tackle at the game’s highest levels," 247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins said of Seaton. "Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender based on what he put on tape as a 12th grader at IMG Academy, which has churned out plenty of high-profile linemen over the years.

"Must keep his eyes on the prize and embrace the grind as lumps are likely early on in collegiate career, but has the tools to blossom into an early-round NFL Draft pick given length and ability to both anchor and recover."

Seaton is Colorado's 10th commit in the Class of 2024 and the program's third-highest ranked recruit ever (.994), coming in just behind former CU running backs Darrell Scott (.998 in 2008) and Marcus Houston (.998 in 2000).

Colorado hires Phil Loadholt as offensive line coach

Phil Loadholt watches during the University of Oklahoma's annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Luckily for Seaton, he won't just have a former NFL player as his head coach, he'll also have one as his position coach.

Former NFL offensive tackle Phil Loadholt, who played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-2015, has been hired as the Colorado's offensive line coach, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.

Loadholt, who replaces Bill O'Boyle, spent the last two seasons as an offensive line analyst at his alma mater: Oklahoma. The former second-round draft pick (2009) blocked for Sam Bradford and DeMarco Murray in Norman before helping pave the way for Adrian Peterson's 2,000-yard rushing season (2012) in Minnesota.

Current Colorado assistant Pat Shurmur, who is rumored to be the Buffaloes' offensive coordinator in 2024, was on the Vikings' staff in 2016 when Loadholt was still with the franchise.

