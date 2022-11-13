Colorado football head coach search buzz: Donte Williams might make sense for Buffs

There have been plenty of names buzzing around as the Colorado Buffaloes search for their next head coach following the departure of Karl Dorrell.

With USC, Alex Grinch is one name on the Trojans sideline that has generated some attention. However, there is another potential candidate also on the USC staff: Donte Williams.

Yes, the defensive backs coach and former interim head coach of USC (who took over last year when Clay Helton was fired) is a listed option, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Here are Rittenberg’s thoughts on the possibility:

If Colorado is truly looking to reestablish its recruiting pipeline to the Los Angeles area, Williams would be a smart choice. He’s one of the more established names in the SoCal recruiting scene and has brought in talent to Oregon and now USC. Williams, 40, also served as interim head coach at USC last year after Clay Helton was fired and interviewed for Fresno State’s head-coaching vacancy. He was retained by new coach Lincoln Riley and has overseen a playmaking secondary early this season. The Los Angeles native worked at Arizona and Washington earlier in his career and has spent all but one year in the Pac-12 footprint.

Williams had a tough time taking over for Helton during the 2021 season and dealt with a combination of Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart both sustaining injuries at the QB position. However, when Lincoln Riley was hired, he chose to keep Williams on the staff.

Another positive is that Williams has been well-known as one of the best recruiters there is, so that would be a terrific positive for the Buffs.

If Rick George can’t land a big name, Williams is definitely an interesting possibility.

