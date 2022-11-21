Colorado football head coach candidates: Updated hot board

With one week of the season remaining, it is finally time for the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coaching search to kick into high gear.

A few weeks ago, a report came that they were “in the red zone.” As of Monday, still, nothing has been decided.

A new report surfaced that the Buffs have made contact with current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, and his resume and profile are definitely one of the most intriguing on the market.

Others, such as Bronco Mendenhall and Ryan Walters, remain favorites to be hired for the job.

Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede (subscription required) revealed his latest hot board for coaching candidates.

Here it is:

BRONCO MENDENHALL

Oct 24, 2020; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half versus the Utah State Aggies at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Bronco Mendenhall has been on just about every list there is, and his resume speaks for itself.

DEION SANDERS

Coach Deion Sanders talks about the Southern game and what lies ahead for the Tigers during a news conference at Jackson State University in Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Tcl Deion Sanders

As much fun as the Deion hire would be, the chances are likely low.

TOM HERMAN

Dec 29, 2020; San Antonio, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman is doused with sports drink at the end of the game against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Herman has plenty of coaching experience and after the disaster of Karl Dorrell, the pressure is on more than ever for Rick George to get this right.

MATT RHULE

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule’s time as an NFL head coach was ugly, and it usually is for college coaches. His system is much better suited for the college level, and Colorado would be a nice spot for Rhule to get back on track.

Story continues

RYAN WALTERS

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 29: Ryan Walters #15 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates his interception of a pass intended for Juaquin Iglesias #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners at Folsom Field September 29, 2007 in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado defeated Oklahoma 27-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The former Buffs star would probably love to be the head coach at his alma mater, but does that make sense? Nonetheless, he remains on the list.

JEFF GRIMES

AMES, IA – NOVEMBER 7: Wide receiver R.J. Sneed #0 of the Baylor Bears celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of the play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Jeff Grimes is the offensive coordinator at Baylor and is still on the list.

TROY TAYLOR

Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor kneels on the sideline during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento State has been outstanding this year, and Troy Taylor is almost assured to get a better job this offseason,

GARY PATTERSON

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson talks with West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown after the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Patterson was actually listed as a favorite recently by another outlet, and he brings a ton of experience.

ALEX GOLESH

Tennessee Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends coach Alex Golesh runs on the field before the Tennessee football season opener game against Ball State in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

This would be a fun hire for a disastrous Buffs offense, and Alex Golesh is a newer name we’ve been hearing.

MIKE SANFORD

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike Sanford walks back to the sideline following a fourth quarter injury timeout against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Sanford hasn’t done much results-wise with the Buffs but because of his attitude and energy, he at least deserves some consideration for the job.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire