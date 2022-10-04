Colorado football head coach candidates: Chris Vannini of The Athletic edition

Who will take over as the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes?

After an 0-5 start, Karl Dorrell and others got the boot and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford was named the interim head coach in a long-awaited move.

Now, the Buffs are once again on the market for another head coach, and there are plenty of candidates to choose from.

Eric Bieniemy, Troy Calhoun, Bryan Harsin, Bronco Mendenhall, Ryan Walters and Barry Odom were listed on other candidate lists, including the one from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, and Chris Vannini of The Athletic had a similar bunch.

Apart from those above, there are other considerations from Vannini. Let’s examine them one by one.

BAYLOR OC JEFF GRIMES

How many times have we seen the hot coordinator get a head coaching job? Too many to count, and Grimes’ time with Baylor should be enough for a phone call, at least.

OREGON STATE OC BRIAN LINDGREN

Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren was Colorado’s OC from 2013 to 2017. That helps, and the Buffs need some massive help on offense.

OLD DOMINION HC RICKY RAHNE

The Old Dominion head coach took them to a bowl game last year, believe it or not, and let’s be honest: Colorado is a much better job.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN HC JIM MCELWAIN

Central Michigan is off to a rough start this year, but McElwain’s time in Colorado (at Fort Collins with the Rams) was a success. Maybe it’s something with the altitude.

FORMER OREGON HC MARK HELFRICH

The former Oregon head coach was with the Buffs as an OC about 15 years ago, so this is another person familiar with the program.

WASHINGTON OC RYAN GRUBB

Ryan Grubb worked wonders at Fresno State last season before Kalen DeBoer brought him along to Washington. He deserves a head coaching job somewhere, and the Buffs offense would get a massive jolt with Grubb running the show.

JIM LEAVITT

Remember, Jim Leavitt was an option way back in 2018. So, why not give him a call once again?

NORTH DAKOTA STATE HC MATT ENTZ

Matt Entz has a ton of success at North Dakota State, and moving from the FCS to the FBS is every coach’s dream.

WEBER STATE HC JAY HILL

Jay Hill has been the Weber State head coach for nine years, and a move to the Pac-12 would be a huge upgrade for him.

