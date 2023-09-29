Colorado football: Five keys to upsetting the No. 8 USC Trojans

After being knocked around at Oregon last weekend, the road does not get any easier for the Colorado Buffaloes as they take on another ranked Pac-12 team, the No. 8 USC Trojans.

USC has a group full of blue-chip athletes, including one of the best quarterbacks in the country. A great coach also leads the Trojans in Lincoln Riley, who owns a career record of 70-13 dating back to his days at Oklahoma.

Colorado has again been pegged as a big underdog for this game on Saturday, but the Buffs will benefit from playing at Folsom Field.

Here are five keys to CU capturing a huge upset win over the Trojans:

Control the trenches

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs were physically outmatched on both sides of the ball against Oregon, as well as in most of their other games this season. The defensive and offensive lines must bow their necks and start taking the fight to opposing teams, especially in the run game.

Create offensive balance

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Because of the offensive line issues, Colorado has not been able to establish a consistent ground game. The Trojans are currently allowing 136.5 rushing yards per game to their opponents. CU must commit to running the ball to set up the pass and vice versa.

Slow down Caleb Williams

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has started the 2023 season hot. Caleb Williams owns 15 passing touchdowns, three rushing scores and has yet to throw an interception. Colorado must get after Williams in the pass rush and not let his weapons run free.

Make USC one-dimensional

Syndication: The Register Guard

In addition to having an elite passing game, USC is also averaging 192 yards on the ground. As scary as it is to throw single coverage at Williams, CU must commit to stuffing the run. If USC becomes one-dimensional, Colorado has a better chance at forcing the Trojans to make mistakes.

Know your history

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

This will be Colorado’s last attempt at beating USC in the Pac-12 before the two schools join the Big 12 and Big Ten, respectively. CU is 0-16 all-time against the Trojans and this depressing piece of history should be a rallying cry for the Buffs.

Further reading

READ: What USC players are saying about Colorado heading into Saturday’s matchup

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire