Colorado football: Five keys to chopping down Stanford

The Colorado Buffaloes are on a three-game win streak against the Stanford Cardinal dating back to 2016, with all three of the games being decided by five points or fewer. I don’t expect to see that close of a game on Friday.

Colorado will again be on the national stage with ESPN broadcasting the 8 p.m. MT kickoff. The last time Colorado had a late-night game on ESPN, the Buffs hosted Colorado State in Week 3. They were also double-digit favorites in that game but needed overtime to beat the Rams.

I expect Colorado to play much better against Stanford. Here are my keys to chopping down Stanford:

All three phases for 60 minutes

I said it a few weeks ago, but once Colorado produces an effective game on offense, defense and special teams for all 60 minutes, the Buffs will be dangerous. Stanford presents an opportunity for CU to fine-tune its attack and prepare for the more formidable opponents coming up.

Limit careless mistakes

“Hidden yardage,” the yards allowed that don’t show up in the box score, affect the outcome of every game. CU has given away a lot of hidden yardage on kickoffs by kicking the ball out of bounds. Whoever handles kickoffs this week must keep the ball in the field of play or out the endzone.

Get the run game rolling again

The rushing attack that Colorado had against USC needs to be more than a one-off. There is room to be found against the Cardinal, which allows 140 yards per game on the ground. Committing to the ground game while wearing out Stanford’s defense will help the Buffs’ offense stay on the field.

Get after the quarterback

Colorado’s pass rush cranked up the pressure in the second half of the ASU game and produced five sacks. Stanford has allowed pressure to get to its quarterbacks this season and CU needs to continue that trend. Colorado must pin its ears back and make sure that Stanford’s QB sees the Colorado sky more than his receivers.

Get Shedeur Sanders some rest

If CU handles its business, Shedeur Sanders, the most-hit quarterback in the nation, could be standing on the sidelines with his helmet off in the fourth quarter. Colorado has only had one game in which Sanders was removed early — freshman Ryan Staub took snaps against Nebraska.

