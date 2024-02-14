Colorado football: Five early predictions for Coach Prime’s second season

Now that NFL and college football seasons are over, we can start looking forward to what 2024 will hold for the Colorado Buffaloes.

We recently predicted each game on CU’s schedule and we’re now doing a different kind of deep dive.

Colorado regained the attention of the college football world when Deion Sanders was hired as head coach, and to some people’s delight, that didn’t translate to a winning season in Coach Prime’s first year. This next season will undoubtedly have all the hype and hate that last year did, but no two seasons ever look the same.

Here are five early predictions for CU football’s 2024 season:

Colorado will make a bowl game

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Will CU make the jump to nine wins as I predicted last week? Maybe, but the Buffs should reach the six-win mark in their first season back in the Big 12. Colorado’s coaches have done a great job reloading the roster, especially on the line of scrimmage, and I believe those improvements will get CU to a bowl game.

Colorado's offensive line will be much improved

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports v11

Colorado’s offensive line play was not good last year. The team could neither consistently open up running lanes nor keep quarterback Shedeur Sanders upright. The run game only averaged 2.8 yards per rush and the quarterbacks were sacked 56 times.

An infusion of talent was needed, and the Buffs sure got it. During this offseason, CU has added six offensive linemen, including four-star transfer Tyler Johnson and class of 2024 five-star prospect Jordan Seaton. Add in Tyler Brown and the Buffaloes have the makings of a talented offensive front.

The pass rush will be nasty

Syndication: Beaver County Times

When the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, they utilized a “NASCAR” package consisting of pass rushers who disrupted opposing offenses and got after the QB. Colorado has the makings of a NASCAR package after adding players such as BJ Green II, Samual Okunlola and Quency Wiggins. The Buffaloes can shift those players around on the line to get them all on the field together, along with a Shane Cokes or Anquin Barnes, to send a wave of rushers.

CU's defensive backs will snag over 10 interceptions

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado DBs hauled in 10 picks last year, but I would expect to see those numbers rise. The Buffs added a secondary specialist in new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who coached some great DBs during his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals. Given the heat the defensive line will be providing, expect CU’s secondary to thrive on rushed passes.

Shedeur Sanders will be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN analyst Field Yates believes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter could be the top two picks in next year’s NFL draft. I see that happening. Colorado will have a better O-line, a better running game and a better defense that will give the ball back to Sanders, allowing him to carve up opposing defenses while raising his draft stock.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire