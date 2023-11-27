Colorado football: Final individual stat leaders for the 2023 season

The first season with Deion Sanders as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes is now complete. After the hot start in Boulder, the Buffs finished the season with a 4-8 overall record but only managed to pull off one victory in Pac-12 play.

The silver lining in all of this is that the Buffs will get a fresh start next season in the Big 12. CU’s roster should be in much better shape next fall entering the second year of the Coach Prime era.

With the 2023 college football regular season now complete, let’s take a deep dive into the Buffs’ individual stat leaders:

Passing yards

Shedeur Sanders (3,230) Ryan Staub (254) Jimmy Horn Jr. (30) Gavin Kuld (22)

Rushing yards (net)

Dylan Edwards (321) Anthony Hankerson (319) Sy’veon Wilkerson (190)

Receiving yards

Xavier Weaver (908) Travis Hunter (721) Jimmy Horn Jr. (567) Dylan Edwards (299) Michael Harrison (284) Omarion Miller (234) Javon Antonio (209) Tar’Varish Dawson (124)

Rushing touchdowns

Sheduer Sanders (4) Sy’veon Wilkerson (3) Xavier Weaver (1) Dylan Edwards (1) Tar’Varish Dawson (1) Anthony Hankerson (1)

Receiving touchdowns

Jimmy Horn Jr. (6) Travis Hunter (5) Michael Harrison (5) Dylan Edwards (4) Xavier Weaver (4) Javon Antonio (2) Tar’Varish Dawson (1) Anthony Hankerson (1) Omarion Miller (1)

Total tackles

LaVonta Bentley (69) Shilo Sanders (68) Trevor Woods (56) Rodrick Wood (52) Jordan Domineck (51)

Tackles for loss

Jordan Domineck (12) LaVonta Bentley (11) Amari McNeill (7) Taijh Alston (5) Juwan Mitchell (2.5)

Sacks

Jordan Domineck (5) LaVonta Bentley (5) Amari McNeill (3) Taijh Alston (2.5) Leonard Payne Jr. (2)

Interceptions

Travis Hunter (3) Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (3) Trevor Woods (2) Shilo Sanders (1) Jahquez Robinson (1)

Field goals made

Alejandro Mata (10) Jace Feely (4)

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire