How Colorado football has fared historically against current Big 12 schools

Reports, rumors and respected opinions regarding what’s next for the remaining Pac-12 schools have been flooding Twitter ever since USC and UCLA decided to jump ship for the Big Ten.

For Colorado, the Big 12 appears to be its best and perhaps most probable destination. The Buffs could very well return to their former conference just 10 years after from Mike Bohn, ironically, moved CU to the Pac-12. I bet nobody saw that sentence being written just weeks weeks ago.

Nostalgic flashbacks of Colorado playing rivals such as Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma are slowly resurfacing with every day, so we decided to look back at the Buffs’ all-time record against every current Big 12 school:

Baylor

All-time record: 9-7

Iowa State

All-time record: 49-15-1

Kansas

Kordell Stewart

All-time record: 42-25-3

Kansas State

All-time record: 45-20-1

Oklahoma

All-time record: 17-40-2

Oklahoma State

All-time record: 26-20-1

TCU

All-time record: Colorado and TCU will meet for the first time on Sept. 2

Texas

All-time record: 7-12

Texas Tech

All-time record: 5-5

West Virginia

All-time record: 1-1

