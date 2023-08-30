How will Colorado football fare in first season under Deion Sanders?

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) prepares to pass during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed.

One of the most talked about college football teams in the nation is in Boulder.

The 2023 University of Colorado football team will be must-watch for many fans around the nation.

Love it or hate it, the Deion Sanders effect is sure drawing attention. "Coach Prime," as he wishes to be known, has flipped almost the whole Buffs roster before his first game in charge.

How will CU do after a 1-11 season in 2022 led to the big change? National pundits are skeptical. Here's a look at some national projections ahead of CU's first game at 10 a.m. Saturday against TCU (FOX).

Pac-12 poll

A vote of media projecting the finish of Pac-12 schools placed the Buffs 11th in the league, ahead of only Stanford.

ESPN

The national sports behemoth projected CU to finish 11th in the Pac-12 with a 3-9 overall record and 2-7 record in conference play.

The Athletic

The digital sports site does weekly rankings of all 133 FBS teams and placed the Buffs at No. 84 in the preseason ranking, ahead of four other Power 5 programs.

Magazine projections

Athlon and Phil Steele are two of the most frequently read projection magazines. Athlon projects CU 11th in the Pac-12, saying "Colorado is going in the right direction. But progress might be 3-9 or 4-8 in Coach Prime's first year."

Steele also projects CU 11th in the Pac-12. "This is the transfer portal age and we have seen teams make remarkable turnarounds. However, I do not see the Buffs being able to vault up to the upper-half of this very tough conference," Steele writes.

Over/under win total

The consensus line seems to be 3.5 wins for CU, with FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet all setting the line at 3.5. The Athletic also set the line at 3.5, with both writers Stewart Mandel and Antonio Morales taking the under.

