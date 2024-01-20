Colorado football: Deion Sanders down to three candidates for defensive coordinator

The Colorado Buffaloes football program is searching for a new defensive coordinator amid a ton of changes this offseason.

The Buffs lost offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, who took San Diego State’s head coaching job, and CU head coach Deion Sanders has seen other assistants depart as well. Charles Kelly, the Buffs’ defensive coordinator in 2023, left for a job at Auburn, so that presents another big vacancy.

This week, Deion Sanders spoke about his DC search on the “RG3 and Ones” podcast:

“It might be out of three people right now, and they’re in interviews as well” Sanders told Robert Griffin III. “They are really good, they are relational and they really know this game.”

Coach Prime said he’s down to three candidates for Colorado’s vacant defensive coordinator position. He mentioned earlier that those guys might currently be interviewing for NFL jobs. Coach also defends Pat Shurmur as his OC. #cubuffs Via @rg3andtheones pic.twitter.com/l9jm5Zxf9u — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 18, 2024

Sanders didn’t mention any names but said they know the game. On top of that, he was quick to defend Pat Shurmur, whose move to full-time offensive coordinator has been questioned by many.

The DC search should get wrapped up soon for the Buffs, but Coach Prime is confident he’ll get it right.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire