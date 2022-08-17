Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 16 days

We’ve passed the Lawrence Vickers mark and have arrived at 16 days to kickoff for the University of Colorado. Sixteen is an interesting digit when you look at the players who have worn the number.

Until a few years ago, though, the NFL limited numbers to specific positions. You could only see the quarterback, kicker, punter or wide receiver wearing No. 16. But for college football and the Buffs, there has been a wide range of players on offense, defense and special teams that have rocked the number.

Let’s take a look at CU football’s history with the number 16 as we’re now another day closer to kickoff against TCU:

Buffaloes who have worn the number

Jordyn Tyson, WR (Current)

Jordan Woolverton, S (Current)

Matt Russell, ILB (1993-96)

Cullen Bryant, DB (1970-72)

Frank Cesarek, QB (1962-63)

Jo Jo Collins, WR (1984-88)

Mason Crosby, PK (2003-06)

Randy Essington, QB (1980-82)

Jim Harper, PK (1990-91)

Tom Rouen, P (1989-90)

Drew Wahlroos, OLB (1999-2002)

Tony's favorite Buff

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Mason Crosby is the best kicker to ever suit up for the Colorado Buffaloes. A true kicking weapon that could hit from deep range in his time at CU, Crosby was 113-of-121 on extra points and 71-of-95 on field goals.

Stat you should know

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In 2016, Sefo Liufau set the Buffs’ all-time mark for attempts to start a season without an interception, going 139 attempts without a pick.

Stat you won't know

30 Dec 1996: Wide receiver Phil Savoy of the Colorado Buffaloes moves the ball as Washington Huskies defensive back Jermaine Smith attempts to tackle him during the Holiday Bowl at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California.

On Nov. 16, 1997, Phil Savoy set the mark for most receptions in a quarter, catching eight passes in the fourth quarter against Kansas.

Brick Game

From the Colorado football media guide:

Nov. 6, 1937 Colorado 17, Utah 7

(at Salt Lake City) The road win secured CU the title in the first year of

the Mountain States Conference and vaulted the Buffs to their first-ever

appearance in the Associated Press Top 20 (at No. 16). Byron White singlehandedly beat Utah, returning a punt 95 yards for a touchdown, scored a second on a 57-yard run, and kicked a field goal and both extra points in

accounting for all of CU’s scoring. The win helped pave the way for CU’s

first-ever bowl game appearance (against Rice in the Cotton).

Story continues

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire