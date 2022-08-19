Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 14 days

We are almost past another work week and it’s time to celebrate the coming weekend together. But more than that, another Friday gone means we’re another week closer to Colorado Buffaloes football beginning its 2022 season.

There are now two more weeks remaining until we see how the changes and new talent brought in this offseason can hopefully turn around CU. Fall camp is well underway and new coaching has taken hold with a few position groups making headlines. Freshmen have joined in as well and are starting to make names for themselves as future playmakers on a team in need of them.

Let’s continue our countdown and look at the fun players and stories associated with No. 14 in Colorado’s history:

Buffaloes who have worn the number

Maddox Kopp, QB (Current)

Bernie Bustler, OG (1928-30)

Mike E. Davis, SS (1976-79)

Koy Detmer, QB (1992-96)

Matt DiLallo, P (2006-09)

Eric Harris, CB (1968-69)

Craig Keenan, QB (1984-85)

Joel Klatt, QB (2002-05)

Jay MacIntyre, WR (2015-18)

Tony's favorite Buff

Joel Klatt

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Joel Klatt was a three-year starter at the quarterback position and led the Buffs to bowl games in his final two seasons. Klatt would leave his imprint on the Colorado record book, as noted by CUBuffs.com;

“(Klatt) set 44 school records in his tenure, the second most records ever set by one student-athlete at the school in any sport (Byron White set 51 between 1934 and 1937)”

Stat you should know

Sefo Liufau

Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Sefo Liufau holds the record for the most yards gained in a season, gaining 3,200 yards in 2014.

Stat you won't know

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Kelley set the record for most snaps on offense in a season, playing 988 snaps in 2014.

Brick Game

Sept. 28, 1985: Colorado 14, Arizona 13

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire