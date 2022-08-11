Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 22 days

Another day down, another day closer to Colorado Buffaloes football. As we hit 22 days remaining, I ask you fans out there, how are you feeling about the season? What positions or players are you excited about entering the 2022 season? Is there a position or game that has you worried?

We want to hear from you and get the conversation rolling. Reach out to us on social media and through the comment box below because there is plenty to discuss ahead of Karl Dorrell’s third year leading the Buffs.

Let’s flip through the history book and remember how noteworthy the No. 22 is in CU’s history:

Buffaloes who have worn the number

Anthony Hankerson, RB (Current)

Toren Pittman, S (Current)

Howard Ballage, WR (1976-78)

Chris Brown, TB (2001-02)

George Hemingway, RB (1987-90)

Malcolm Miller, RB (1947-49)

Victor Scott, CB (1980-83)

Nelson Spruce, WR (2012-15)

Gene Worden, B (1955-57)

Tony's favorite No. 22

Chris Brown

(AP Photo/Ventura County Star, Chris Schneider)

This is a number that threw me. There have been some really good Buffaloes to wear the number 22. Nelson Spruce , George Hemingway, Victor Scott. All were great Buffs in their times that helped their teams and shined on the field. Even have to give a shout out to Howard Ballage who I met at the garage sale this year.

But one of my all time favorites is going to take the cake at 22. Chris Brown was a force in the backfield during his time at CU. Many Buffs fan cherish the memory of his six touchdown performance in the 62-36 rout of Nebraska. Brown was tabbed as Big-12 offensive player of the year in 2002 while getting some Heisman love, placing 8th in the voting that year.

Stat you should know

Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

Koy Detmer holds the record for the most touchdown passes thrown by a senior, throwing 22 of them in 1996.

Stat you wont know

Dan Grimm holds the record (along with DeOscia Henderson) for the most receptions by an offensive lineman in a season, catching two passes for 22 yards in 1962.

Brick Games

From the 2021 Colorado Football Media Guide:

Sept. 22, 1990 #20 Colorado 29, #22 Texas 22

(at Austin) Called the impetus for CU’s national title run after a 1-1-1 start,

CU rallied from a 22-14 fourth quarter deficit for the win. With UT ahead 19-

14 and deep in CU territory at the end of the third quarter, Eric Bieniemy

stopped the defense walking down to the other end of the field, and with

the entire offense, challenged them to stop the Longhorns from scoring

a touchdown. The spirited encounter worked, as CU held Texas to a field

goal; the offense then did its part, with Bieniemy scoring touchdowns on

the next two possessions. Alfred Williams closed the scoring by sacking

UT’s Peter Gardere in the end zone for safety.

