Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 21 days

We have officially hit the three-week mark in our countdown to Colorado Buffaloes football. As we roll into the weekend, it would be the best time to highlight what a Friday night home opener means to CU.

The Buffaloes have opened on a Friday seven times in their history, going 5-2 in that stretch, and winning the last five games under the Friday night lights. Here are some other tidbits courtesy of CUBuffs.com:

This will be the eighth time in school history the Buffaloes will open a season on a Friday night, the first time back in 1964 at USC; but it’s only the second time that Folsom Field, entering its 99th year, will host a Friday season lid-lifter. The other time was last year against Northern Colorado; the other five all took place in Denver against Colorado State.

Buffaloes who have worn the number

Jayle Stacks TB Current

Joshua Wiggins CB Current

Rae Carruth, WR (1993-96)

Howard Cook, RB (1956-58)

Ralph Curtis, RB (1950-52)

Marcus Houston, TB (2000-01)

Mike Kozlowski, TB (1977-78)

Scotty McKnight, WR (2007-10)

Lance Olander, RB/P (1977-80)

Horace Perkins, RB (1974-76)

Larry Plantz, RB (1965-67)

Tony's favorite Buff

Scotty McKnight

Scotty McKnight was the ultimate slot machine, always being open and tallying first downs with insane frequency. McKnight earned first downs on 122 of 215 career receptions.

Those 215 receptions lead all career totals for a Colorado receiver. He also holds the career record for receiving touchdowns with 22 and his 2,521 receiving yards are third all-time, finishing only 27 and 19 yards behind first and second place, respectively.

What stood out most to me what his consistency, which was highlighted by CUBuffs.com:

He became the 10th player in NCAA history to catch at least one pass in every game he appeared in, and the sixth to do so without missing any games due to injury (48 games, 49 including the postseason, the NCAA active best at the conclusion of his career; the previous CU record had been 27)

Stat you should know

29 Sep 1990: Running back Eric Bieniemy of the Colorado Buffaloes runs down the field during a game against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado won the game 20-14.

Eric Bieniemy holds the career record for most games with at least 100 rushing yards at 21 games!

Stat you wont know

Chris Brown holds the season record for the highest average yards gained on per touchdown, gaining 383 yards on 18 touchdowns, equating to 21.3 yards per score!

Brick Game

From the Colorado Football Media Guide:

Oct. 21, 1967 #4 Colorado 21, #13 Nebraska 16

(at Lincoln) Colorado’s defense outscored its offense but that was fine

by the Buffs in knocking off No. 13 Nebraska. Four interceptions, two

returned for touchdowns, ignited the victory, the first coming just before

halftime. Dick Anderson intercepted a pass at the CU 30 and ran 25 yards

before lateraling to Mike Veeder who took it 45 yards the rest of the way

for the score. Then with the Cornhuskers driving with CU ahead just 14-

13, Jeff Raymond picked off another pass and ran it back 76 yards for what

turned out to provide the winning points. The win vaults CU to a No. 3

national ranking, its highest in history at the time, and returns the Buffs

to the national college football map.

1

1

