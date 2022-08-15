Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 18 days

Another week has started and for the most part, we have made it through the dog days of summer. The University of Colorado has started fall camp and news is coming out each day about position battles, standout players and coaches’ quotes on how things are going.

For NFL fans, the preseason has already kicked off, meaning we are officially out of that countdown. But if college football is your thing, we are only 12 days away from Week 0 games.

And for us Buffaloes fans, we have 18 days until Week 1 kicks off against TCU on Sept. 2.

Let’s dive into that No. 18 a bit:

Buffaloes who have worn the number

Caleb Fauria, TE (Current)

Tony Brown, WR (2018-19)

Brian Foster, CB (1969-71)

M.J. Nelson, WR/KR (1986-89)

Tony's favorite Buff

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Tony Brown was a wide receiver transfer from Texas Tech who was productive in his time at Colorado. After a redshirt season, Brown would become a dependable target, placing third in receiving yards his junior year while leading the team in catches, yards and receiving touchdowns his senior year.

Stat you should know

Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

The tandem of Sefo Liufau and Nelson Spruce holds the record for most CU touchdowns for a duo, connecting on 18 touchdowns during their time together.

Stat you wont know

(AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Bobby Anderson and JJ Flannigan are tired for the record for most touchdowns scored in a season for a senior player, both accounting for 18 touchdowns in their final season.

Brick Game

From the Colorado football media guide:

Sept. 26, 1970 #18 Colorado 41, #4 Penn State 13

(in Boulder) CU blows out No. 4 Penn State, ending the Nittany Lions’

31-game unbeaten streak (the last 23 of which were victories). The Buffs

jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the game’s first 3½ minutes on a 1-yard

touchdown run by John Tarver and a Dave Haney 35-yard field goal. The

CU defense held Penn State to just 290 yards and forced five turnovers,

with the 41 points the most allowed by PSU in four seasons. The decisive

win shocks the college football world and lands CU linebacker Phil Irwin

on the cover of Sports Illustrated, the first time any sport in the CU program

is featured on the magazine’s famous cover.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire