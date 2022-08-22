Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 11 days

Another day, another Colorado Buffaloes legend to highlight.

Day 11 brings the story of Bobby Anderson. Born in Midland, Michigan, Anderson and his family soon moved to Boulder where grew up a Buffaloes fan. Starring at Boulder High and winning the 1970 golden helmet as the top player in the state, Anderson took his talents to CU.

Anderson played both quarterback and running back during his time at Colorado, racking up remarkable stats and accolades. From CUBuffs.com;

Anderson set 18 original records while at CU including career marks for total offense (4,565 yards, a Big Eight record at the time), rushing yards (2,367) and scoring (212 points). Several of his marks only fell after freshman were allowed to play varsity beginning in 1973, giving players one more season to work their way into the record book. Anderson was also the second leading vote getter when CU announced its All-Century team in 1989.

Anderson received third-team All-American honors in 1967 at QB and was voted first-team All-American in 1969 at RB. His college career came to a close in 1970 and he fittingly became the 11th overall pick in the NFL draft for the Denver Broncos. After five years in the NFL, he retired following the 1975 season and later went on to be a broadcaster for CU football.

He then earned the ultimate honor for a college athlete as he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

